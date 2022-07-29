ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store

AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redmond, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Redmond, WA
Crime & Safety
MyNorthwest

The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Redmond Police Department#Chevrolet#Caucasian
q13fox.com

Police: 19-year-old mother accused of assaulting and killing 2-year-old son

KENT, Wash. - A 19-year-old woman is expected to face a charge of second-degree murder for the death of her 2-year-old son. Kent police launched the months long investigation back in May. Officers responded to the Hometowne Suites on Pacific Highway S back on May 23 when the woman called to report her son wasn’t breathing, and was cold and unresponsive.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Bellevue Police seek missing woman, last seen Sunday morning

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police need help finding a woman who went missing Sunday morning. According to authorities, Melissa Katzenberger was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at the Fred Meyer near 148th Ave NE and NE 20th St. She left the area and did not return home. Katzenberger is described...
BELLEVUE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

73-year-old Edmonds man arrested for allegedly killing wife

UPDATE [10 a.m. Aug. 1, 2022] Per the latest police press release, John Shipley confessed to the murder of his wife. “During this interrogation, the suspect admitted to the crime, including how the incident unfolded and detailed specific acts he took that ended the victim’s life.“. EDMONDS, Wash.,...
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man suspected of killing roommate in Auburn arrested

A man suspected of killing his roommate in Auburn has been arrested. At about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 29000 block of 118th Avenue Southeast after a third roommate called 911 to report the incident. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the victim but the man died at...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating two shootings in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma residents are on alert after two shootings occurred Saturday, less than 12 hours apart. Police were first called before 5:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting that left one dead at a gas station and then were called to investigate the second shooting after 3:30 p.m. in the Hilltop neighborhood.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party

SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

Man hospitalized after a traffic collision in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

A man was seriously injured following a traffic collision Thursday in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place in the 3800 block of Kitsap Way before rush hour. The authorities responded to the scene at around 3:46 p.m. The man who was injured was driving a Geo Metro on the road when his car collided with a Chevrolet Suburban that was preparing to turn onto the road.
BREMERTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy