Governing authority moving head with Pontchartrain Beach revival

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
fox8live.com
DA Jason Williams’ St. Charles Avenue mansion goes on market for $2 million
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors and prospective homebuyers saw a pricey new house hit the New Orleans market Monday (Aug. 1): A St. Charles Avenue mansion, owned by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his wife Elizabeth, was listed for sale at an asking price of $2 million. The...
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ brings small Louisiana community into the spotlight
The area of Downtown Houma was used for much of the filming of the movie, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing', the film that put the city on the map.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancels trip to Singapore to 'embed herself with the NOPD'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has canceled her upcoming trip to Singapore amid a torrent of criticism about her travel abroad. The mayor was scheduled to speak at the World Cities Summit on Aug. 1, which would have been her third trip overseas on official business in a little more than a month. But when news of the trip broke Wednesday, angry residents flocked to social media to denounce the mayor for leaving town as city struggles with skyrocketing crime and an understaffed police force.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Louisiana
Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away.
WDSU
Decomposed body found in the backyard of a building in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department reported that a decomposed body was found in the backyard of a building in Central City on Saturday morning. According to reports, an individual was cleaning a backyard when they found a decomposed body under a blanket on the 2200 block of Josephine Street.
hwy.co
Soul Food You Have to Eat When Visiting New Orleans
Cajun and Creole flavors usually get top billing, but New Orleans soul food is in a class of its own. These are the kind of rib-sticking, lip-smacking flavors that many of the city’s natives serve up with pride. Follow us down to Louisiana for the unforgettable tastes of this enduring style of authentic down-home cooking.
theadvocate.com
Why are Louisiana electric bills sky high? ‘This is the most I’ve ever paid in my life’
Like any other south Louisiana resident, Ariane Shelling’s electricity bills have ballooned as summer temperatures continue to rise. Shelling, a registered nurse who lives in a 2,900-square-foot house in Chalmette, owed $231.29 for her April bill, a typical charge from Entergy Louisiana, her electricity provider. The invoice rose to $358.87 in May.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Wrecks on Interstate 10 have blocked all lanes of traffic in Hancock County Saturday afternoon. All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked after crashes reported by MDOT near the Diamondhead exit. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in...
WDSU
New Orleans Municipal Traffic Court closed because of 'risk to safety of public'
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court is closed until further notice. According to court officials, there is severe roof damage at the building located at 1601 Perdido Street. According to Judge Mark Shea, senior staff called judges and said water was coming down the building near...
fox8live.com
Man’s body pulled from water in Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from a body of water in Pontchartrain Park, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was discovered around 7:41 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 2.
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis man remembered for his love of family
A Bay St. Louis man remembered as a family first kind of guy will be remembered for putting his children ahead of everything else. Ryan Moran was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by a train near Lakeshore Road. The 32-year-old left behind a wife, Destin, and children Ryanna...
Marrero man suffering mental crisis, jumped off Twin Span Thursday, body recovered
According to St. Tammany deputies, just after 8:30 Thursday night, a call came in reporting a person had jumped off of the bridge in Slidell. The man was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.
wbrz.com
Body found in abandoned car on Highland Road likely tied to New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE - A woman found shot to death inside a car along Highland Road on Thursday was likely related to another shooting that happened hours earlier in New Orleans, authorities say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 20-year-old Terrian Benn's body was discovered around 5 p.m. inside a car...
Guy Uses Flashbang On Car Burglar
Car theft and burglaries in New Orleans, Louisiana are and have been a real problem for a while. Fed up with the lack of response from local authorities and tired of constantly replacing the windows in his Chevrolet Silverado, an unnamed man decided instead to rig up a flashbang to explode the next time someone broke in. The result was a burglar who got the shock of his life and we hope was scared straight.
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams acquitted in federal tax fraud trial; Burdett convicted of four separate charges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted of all 10 counts of conspiracy and tax fraud Thursday (July 28), in a dramatic finish to his nine-day trial. Williams’ law partner Nicole Burdett also was found not guilty on the same 10 counts from a June...
Baton Rouge Police: Body of New Orleans woman discovered in car, death could be related to West Bank shooting
Police identified the victim found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Highland Road Thursday evening as a New Orleans woman.
