ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, MA

Sheffield Police Look To ID Car Involved in Two Catalytic Converter Thefts

By Tom Conklin
WBEC AM
WBEC AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)

Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheffield, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Cars
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
County
Berkshire County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Berkshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
WBEC AM

An Ugly Stretch Of Road In Pittsfield To Be Milled And Paved

The Pittsfield Street Improvement Project has been ongoing for some time now, and it has consisted primarily of repaving city roads that are in bad shape. Well, one of the roads in the city that has certainly been in need of repaving for some time is East Street. On Monday, the city crew's work schedule will shift to that rough riding stretch.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

8-Year-Old Child Found Unresponsive In Pittsfield’s Onota Lake

An 8-year-old child is recovering at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield today, after being found unresponsive in the waters of Onota Lake in Pittsfield over the weekend. According to a press release from the Pittsfield Police Department, members of the Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and County Ambulance responded to the Burbank Park public beach area at Onota Lake for a report of an unresponsive child that was found in the water. The call came in just before 5 pm on Sunday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Beware: This Paving Scam Could Target Berkshire County Homes

With another Berkshire County winter really not that far away you could be thinking about possibly having your driveway freshly paved. If you are, you will want to exercise caution in just who you hire to do the work. It could end up costing you a lot of money for very little or nothing in return.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Consumer Price Index#Catalytic Converters#Thefts#Property Crime#Sheffield Police Look#Getjerry#Bachettis Auto Sales
WBEC AM

Habitat Will Dedicate 2 Pittsfield Homes and Welcome New Families

The Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity will be dedicating two newly constructed homes and welcoming new families to those homes on Saturday. The organization says in a media release today that the dedications have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated materials supply chain issues, and labor shortages.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

I Moved Away From Wyoming Only Find Out There’s a Wyoming in MA

I recently made the move. It took approximately 27 hours inside a U-Haul with an unhappy cat in a carrier, next to me in the passenger seat. Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The two cities couldn't be any more different in culture. While I thought Wyoming was in my rearview mirror, in more ways than one, I also found out that there's actually a Wyoming in Massachusetts. I mean...wait, what?
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WBEC AM

Tummy Issues? Careful–Multiple Laxatives Being Recalled

Now, this will probably sound like a joke, Berkshire County, but trust me, it's not. And as anyone who suffers from constipation will tell you, it's definitely nothing to joke about. This is why, if you're currently taking magnesium citrate to relieve constipation, you need to know about this nationwide recall.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts

Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

National Night Out Coming Up Fast In North Berkshire County

It's coming around once again! National Night Out is returning to the Northern Berkshires with events scheduled to take place in North Adams, Adams, and Williamstown. The event is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and it's your chance to meet and learn about your local public safety personnel. Events are taking place in three separate locations. The National Night Out in North Adams will take place at Noel Field from 5 PM to 8 PM. In Adams, events will be held on Hoosac Street from 5 PM to 7 PM. In Williamstown, the fun will take place at The Spruces from 3 PM to 7 PM.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Pittsfield Police Investigate Shooting That Left Juvenile Injured

Honestly, what are the streets and neighborhoods in Pittsfield coming to? The Pittsfield Police Department is looking into an overnight shooting in Pittsfield in which a juvenile was shot, according to Lieutenant John Soules. The PPD report, via a media statement, that police officers responded to the scene of a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Probe Into Massachusetts Woman’s Suspicious Death Continues

The investigation into the suspicious death of a 23-year-old Harvard woman is ongoing and police are seeking any information from the public that can help resolve the case. Specifically, detectives are focusing on Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont but would like to speak to anyone in New England that may have seen from late Saturday night through early Tuesday, 23-year-old Mary Anderson, her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis - a former Pittsfield resident, or the pick-up truck that Anderson's body was found in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

A New Epidemic Warrants Concern For MA Residents

As we continue to struggle with the never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, medical officials are also urging the public to pay attention towards another disease that is causing some health related problems worldwide. You probably have seen reports on how monkey pox cases have increased, the virus is most rampant in Central Africa. Closer to home, only a handful of people have contracted this contagious disease with statistics showing 4 in neighboring New York and two cases here in The Bay State.
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy