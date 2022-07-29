Sheffield Police Look To ID Car Involved in Two Catalytic Converter Thefts

1420wbec.com
A Monday Afternoon House Fire In Pittsfield Is Deemed Accidental
Firefighters in Pittsfield were able to quickly extinguish a house fire at 125 Second Street on Monday afternoon. According to a report by the Pittsfield Fire Department, the fire was called in at around 5:30 PM. The fire was accidental in nature... According to the fire report issued by the...
Alert! Berkshire County Residents Are Not Immune To QR Code Scams
We see QR Codes everywhere. Right? Common places that you might see them include websites, email newsletters, business signs on the highway, on bumper stickers. Restaurants sometimes use them to show you their menu while you are sitting at the table or at home ordering takeout. Heck, they are even on the back of cereal boxes.
One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)
Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
Berkshire County Firefighters Send Mutual Aid To Paper Mill Fire
Berkshire County firefighters from New Marlborough Fire & Rescue along with the Southern Berkshire County Tanker Task Force provided mutual aid for a fire in the town of Russell, MA Tuesday evening. Russell is about 30 miles or so up Route 23, a little less than an hour drive from New Marlborough.
An Ugly Stretch Of Road In Pittsfield To Be Milled And Paved
The Pittsfield Street Improvement Project has been ongoing for some time now, and it has consisted primarily of repaving city roads that are in bad shape. Well, one of the roads in the city that has certainly been in need of repaving for some time is East Street. On Monday, the city crew's work schedule will shift to that rough riding stretch.
What Do You Do If You Find An Injured Bird In Massachusetts?
I'm writing this as more of a question for those who might have an answer, rather than as an informational article with answers. This is a situation I found myself in on Sunday at my home in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. One of my many hats is that of a musician. I...
8-Year-Old Child Found Unresponsive In Pittsfield’s Onota Lake
An 8-year-old child is recovering at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield today, after being found unresponsive in the waters of Onota Lake in Pittsfield over the weekend. According to a press release from the Pittsfield Police Department, members of the Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and County Ambulance responded to the Burbank Park public beach area at Onota Lake for a report of an unresponsive child that was found in the water. The call came in just before 5 pm on Sunday.
Beware: This Paving Scam Could Target Berkshire County Homes
With another Berkshire County winter really not that far away you could be thinking about possibly having your driveway freshly paved. If you are, you will want to exercise caution in just who you hire to do the work. It could end up costing you a lot of money for very little or nothing in return.
State Police Warn Berkshire County About Recent Car Break-Ins
Apparently, and some of you in Berkshire County may have already been aware of it, there's been a mini crime spree going on lately involving vehicle break-ins at country clubs in Berkshire County and southern Vermont. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, a duo, comprised of...
Habitat Will Dedicate 2 Pittsfield Homes and Welcome New Families
The Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity will be dedicating two newly constructed homes and welcoming new families to those homes on Saturday. The organization says in a media release today that the dedications have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated materials supply chain issues, and labor shortages.
I Moved Away From Wyoming Only Find Out There’s a Wyoming in MA
I recently made the move. It took approximately 27 hours inside a U-Haul with an unhappy cat in a carrier, next to me in the passenger seat. Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The two cities couldn't be any more different in culture. While I thought Wyoming was in my rearview mirror, in more ways than one, I also found out that there's actually a Wyoming in Massachusetts. I mean...wait, what?
Lack Of Acceptable Mobile Coverage In Pittsfield Is Just Plain Silly
This is going to be a bit of a rant, so bear with me. News reporters don't often give their opinions, and for good reason, but sometimes it just can't be avoided. And if I'm wrong about this, feel free to comment and let me know how you feel. Especially Pittsfield area residents.
Tummy Issues? Careful–Multiple Laxatives Being Recalled
Now, this will probably sound like a joke, Berkshire County, but trust me, it's not. And as anyone who suffers from constipation will tell you, it's definitely nothing to joke about. This is why, if you're currently taking magnesium citrate to relieve constipation, you need to know about this nationwide recall.
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
National Night Out Coming Up Fast In North Berkshire County
It's coming around once again! National Night Out is returning to the Northern Berkshires with events scheduled to take place in North Adams, Adams, and Williamstown. The event is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and it's your chance to meet and learn about your local public safety personnel. Events are taking place in three separate locations. The National Night Out in North Adams will take place at Noel Field from 5 PM to 8 PM. In Adams, events will be held on Hoosac Street from 5 PM to 7 PM. In Williamstown, the fun will take place at The Spruces from 3 PM to 7 PM.
Pittsfield Police Investigate Shooting That Left Juvenile Injured
Honestly, what are the streets and neighborhoods in Pittsfield coming to? The Pittsfield Police Department is looking into an overnight shooting in Pittsfield in which a juvenile was shot, according to Lieutenant John Soules. The PPD report, via a media statement, that police officers responded to the scene of a...
Warning! Smash-N-Grab “Felony Lane Gang” in Berkshire County
If you are a Berkshire County resident, and you own a car, you may want to heed the advice of a local Berkshire County bank, which says you should keep your car doors locked and keep any valuables out of sight. The gang is based in Florida... There was no...
Cheshire PD Reminds You Of Street Closure During 7/23 Block Party
Just in case you forgot, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday marks the occasion of Cheshire's 11th Summer Music Block Party on Church Street. Great music and great food for the whole family!. The Summer Music Block Party has been a blast in the past and I'm sure this Saturday's event...
Probe Into Massachusetts Woman’s Suspicious Death Continues
The investigation into the suspicious death of a 23-year-old Harvard woman is ongoing and police are seeking any information from the public that can help resolve the case. Specifically, detectives are focusing on Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont but would like to speak to anyone in New England that may have seen from late Saturday night through early Tuesday, 23-year-old Mary Anderson, her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis - a former Pittsfield resident, or the pick-up truck that Anderson's body was found in.
A New Epidemic Warrants Concern For MA Residents
As we continue to struggle with the never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, medical officials are also urging the public to pay attention towards another disease that is causing some health related problems worldwide. You probably have seen reports on how monkey pox cases have increased, the virus is most rampant in Central Africa. Closer to home, only a handful of people have contracted this contagious disease with statistics showing 4 in neighboring New York and two cases here in The Bay State.
