Negotiations with the purchase of the Ashland County Service Center nearing completion

By Barry Fortune
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
ASHLAND - Commissioners approved three agenda items with the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center as most of the negotiations dealing with the purchase of the Ashland County Service Center property are now nearing completion.

A lease agreement was approved at Thursday’s meeting that will allow the county to lease space for the Health Department and the Emergency Management Agency.

Commissioner Mike Welch was authorized to sign any and all purchase and sale agreement closing documents regarding the Ashland County Service Center.

The third approval came with the transfer of the current elevator maintenance contract with Thyssenkrupp Elevator at the Service Center to the ACWHCC.

With Solid Waste District Coordinator Jim Skora giving a brief presentation of the process, commissioners authorized Skora to enter into contract negotiations with GreenBoard I.T of Warren, OH for a future E-waste recycling event.

Jordan Stroub, assistant building maintenance superintendent, was approved to be assigned additional duties as assistant county risk manager effective July 31 and an hourly increase to $20.50 per hour.

Deputy Clerk Sherri Maneese was also authorized a pay increase of $1 per hour effective the same day.

A $128 check will be issued to Holland & Muirden, Attorneys at Law toward a prosecution of two pending cases involving the Humane Society.

Transfers of $20K each made to Dale Roy School and Building & Grounds

A pair of $20,000 transfers were made to Dale Roy School and Building & Grounds for remaining year expenses.

Four different areas were approved various appropriations. Sheriff was appropriated $6,865.50 for a CORSA insurance reimbursement and the D.A.R.E Program will receive $4,000 for upcoming expenses. $2,500 went to Sheriff’s Law Enforcement and $15,000 was issued to the Health Department CARES Act for payment to contract workers.

In a replacement position move, Mark Gorsuch was appointed to the position of social service worker 2 with Job & Family Services with a starting wage of $20.98 per hour beginning Aug. 8.

Ryan Athy and Kevin Pasho were approved for travel on Sept. 20 at a cost of $160. Athy, Pasho and Ed Meixner were all approved for travel to a trade show in Dublin on Aug 9 and 10 at a cost of $950.

Mohican Forest still recovering from June storm damage

Mohican State Forest Manager Chad Sanders provided aerial pictures of the tornado damage to the park and updated the commissioners on the ongoing clean-up still needed to be done after the June 14 and 15 storm rolled through the county.

“It is not the same forest it was,” said Sanders. “Mohican State Forest took a big hit. Devastating really.”

Sanders also briefed the commissioners with plans to have the downed trees removed as timber.

“We need to do some salvage,” he said. “So we can continue to get the trails open. That timber laying on the ground is valuable. So we want to show we are good stewards of that resource and not let it go to waste.”

UP NEXT The commissioners will meet Thursday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner's Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public, but also live-streamed on the Ashland, OH County Government Facebook page.

