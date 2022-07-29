‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble

www.wtvm.com
Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day at Double Churches Pool
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dog days aren’t over just yet. In fact, pups in the Chattahoochee Valley have a whole day dedicated to them!. On August 20, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., all pups are invited to the Double Churches Pool for the annual Dog Days of Summer Doggie Swim Day. This end-of-season event offers the perfect opportunity for your dog(s) to play fetch, paddle around in the shallow end or take a plunge off the diving board!
CHIME IN: Send in pictures of your kids on their first day of school!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Summer vacation has come to an end for some students in our area as school started back today. Since August 1 marks the first day back to school for some of our Chattahoochee Valley counties - we are on the edge of our seats to see your “first day” pictures!
Columbus Animal Care and Control to ‘let the dogs out’ at Market Days on Broadway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Who let the dogs out? Columbus Animal Care and Control is bringing dogs to Market Days on Broadway - in PUPtown Columbus!. On Saturday, August 6th, Uptown turns into “Puptown” as visitors can also find adoptable dogs, courtesy of Columbus Animal Care and Control. They will also be accepting donations - the proceeds of which all go to the care of the animals and the shelter.
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
The Last Sweet Mile: A Story of Brotherly Love
Harris County brothers Allen and Gary Levi were inseparable at heart, though their career paths often kept them apart. Allen is a professional singer and songwriter. Gary answered the call to the mission field and spent a lot of time overseas. They lived in their own houses on the family farm outside of Hamilton. Their […]
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
Award ceremony recognizes local talent, artists in Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Red Carpet was out and shining at the Tri-City Award Ceremony Sunday night. The ceremony, hosted by Phoenix Entertainment, recognized many talented people in the Columbus and Phenix City area. Some of the categories - just to name a few - include Best Male Artist...
Central High student loses battle with brain cancer, leaves impact on former teachers
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student. Despite battling cancer throughout high school, Tatiana Gordon was determined to walk across the graduation stage. No matter how long it took to get out […]
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022. CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year. Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of […]
Opelika City Schools celebrate faculty, staff with Welcome Back Breakfast
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Brown Agency and Stone Martin Builders, Alabama’s largest home builders, sponsored a Welcome Back Breakfast for the faculty and staff of Opelika City Schools. At this event, breakfast was provided to over 600 school employees. “Teachers take on many roles as mentors, leaders, and...
Columbus police looking for missing man with traumatic brain injury
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man with a traumatic brain injury. 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez was last seen in the 1000 block of Bay Avenue, near Whitewater Express, on Tuesday, August 2, at about 7 a.m. He has gray...
Muscogee County School District hosts active shooter training
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, The Muscogee County School District was taking steps to prepare for an “active shooter” during a simulated training exercise with law enforcement officers. The purpose of the simulation was to ensure law enforcement agencies and city officials have plans in place to address...
Columbus police chief talks school safety for upcoming year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Schools, the largest school district in the region, will welcome students back on Friday for children in kindergarten through second grade and on Monday for third to 12th grade. The top goal on school officials and law enforcement’s list is safety. Columbus Police...
Columbus Tech holds grand opening for new child development center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College (CTC), in partnership with Enrichment Services, held the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new child development center. This center is all a part of an expansion of Enrichment Services in the Chattahoochee Valley. The new center provides an opportunity to deliver...
Investigation persists for 2016 hit and run homicide of 14-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police continue to search for the suspect in a 2016 hit and run incident that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old. On March 27, 2016, at about 9 p.m., Arie Phillip was hit by a red/maroon pickup truck while walking on Milgen Road. After striking Phillips, the vehicle left the scene.
Person rescued from apartment fire on Peabody Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday night, Columbus Fire/ EMS extinguished a fire at an apartment complex on Peabody Avenue and rescued a person trapped inside. The fire happened Aug. 1, 2022, at Waverly Terrace Apartment, located in the 2800 block of Peabody Avenue. Division Chief John Shull tells WRBL that Engine 2 made entry […]
Landing gear malfunctions during touch down at LaGrange airport
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Single Piston Airplane malfunctioned while landing at the LaGrange-Callaway Airport. According to officials, on August 1, at about 3 p.m., the aircraft touched down either without using or with defective landing gear. No one sustained any injuries from the incident. However, the LaGrange Fire Department...
Family holds vigil for 26-year-old mother stabbed to death in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A prayer vigil will be held tonight for 26-year-old Breanna Burgess. The expectant mother and already mother of three was found stabbed to death in LaGrange earlier this week. Two suspects have been arrested and are facing murder and feticide charges. According to police, the suspects,...
Nearly 500 grams of fentanyl found in Columbus man’s house, officials say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus, Georgia, man faces a maximum $10 million fine after he pled guilty to intending to distribute fentanyl and adjacent drugs, according to the United States Attorneys Office for Middle District of Alabama. 31-year-old Michael Schlarman, aka White Mike, faces a minimum sentence of ten years up to a maximum […]
