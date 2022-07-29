ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble

By Jessie Gibson
WTVM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtvm.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day at Double Churches Pool

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dog days aren’t over just yet. In fact, pups in the Chattahoochee Valley have a whole day dedicated to them!. On August 20, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., all pups are invited to the Double Churches Pool for the annual Dog Days of Summer Doggie Swim Day. This end-of-season event offers the perfect opportunity for your dog(s) to play fetch, paddle around in the shallow end or take a plunge off the diving board!
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

CHIME IN: Send in pictures of your kids on their first day of school!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Summer vacation has come to an end for some students in our area as school started back today. Since August 1 marks the first day back to school for some of our Chattahoochee Valley counties - we are on the edge of our seats to see your “first day” pictures!
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Animal Care and Control to ‘let the dogs out’ at Market Days on Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Who let the dogs out? Columbus Animal Care and Control is bringing dogs to Market Days on Broadway - in PUPtown Columbus!. On Saturday, August 6th, Uptown turns into “Puptown” as visitors can also find adoptable dogs, courtesy of Columbus Animal Care and Control. They will also be accepting donations - the proceeds of which all go to the care of the animals and the shelter.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika

OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

The Last Sweet Mile: A Story of Brotherly Love

Harris County brothers Allen and Gary Levi were inseparable at heart, though their career paths often kept them apart. Allen is a professional singer and songwriter. Gary answered the call to the mission field and spent a lot of time overseas. They lived in their own houses on the family farm outside of Hamilton. Their […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rasheeda
WTVM

Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022. CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year. Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika City Schools celebrate faculty, staff with Welcome Back Breakfast

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Brown Agency and Stone Martin Builders, Alabama’s largest home builders, sponsored a Welcome Back Breakfast for the faculty and staff of Opelika City Schools. At this event, breakfast was provided to over 600 school employees. “Teachers take on many roles as mentors, leaders, and...
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
WTVM

Muscogee County School District hosts active shooter training

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, The Muscogee County School District was taking steps to prepare for an “active shooter” during a simulated training exercise with law enforcement officers. The purpose of the simulation was to ensure law enforcement agencies and city officials have plans in place to address...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus police chief talks school safety for upcoming year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Schools, the largest school district in the region, will welcome students back on Friday for children in kindergarten through second grade and on Monday for third to 12th grade. The top goal on school officials and law enforcement’s list is safety. Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Tech holds grand opening for new child development center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College (CTC), in partnership with Enrichment Services, held the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new child development center. This center is all a part of an expansion of Enrichment Services in the Chattahoochee Valley. The new center provides an opportunity to deliver...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Person rescued from apartment fire on Peabody Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday night, Columbus Fire/ EMS extinguished a fire at an apartment complex on Peabody Avenue and rescued a person trapped inside. The fire happened Aug. 1, 2022, at Waverly Terrace Apartment, located in the 2800 block of Peabody Avenue. Division Chief John Shull tells WRBL that Engine 2 made entry […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Landing gear malfunctions during touch down at LaGrange airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Single Piston Airplane malfunctioned while landing at the LaGrange-Callaway Airport. According to officials, on August 1, at about 3 p.m., the aircraft touched down either without using or with defective landing gear. No one sustained any injuries from the incident. However, the LaGrange Fire Department...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Family holds vigil for 26-year-old mother stabbed to death in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A prayer vigil will be held tonight for 26-year-old Breanna Burgess. The expectant mother and already mother of three was found stabbed to death in LaGrange earlier this week. Two suspects have been arrested and are facing murder and feticide charges. According to police, the suspects,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy