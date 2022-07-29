Shanna Moakler's Daughter Makes 'Domestic Disturbance' Call To Cops On Mom & Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau

Mega; @matthew_rondeau/Instagram

Shanna Moakler and on-and-off boyfriend Matthew Rondeau got a visit from the police after someone called 911 to report a "domestic disturbance."

The incident in question went down Thursday, July 28, with the LAPD rushing to Moakler's San Fernando Valley house. The person who called the authorities was reportedly Moakler's daughter to say a disturbance was going on and her mom's model beau was screaming at her.

When the cops arrived at the California home and knocked on the door, they were greeted by the couple dressed in "skimpy clothes." Authorities proceeded to separate the two, who have been making headlines as of late for their complicated relationship , to find out what had happened — but Moakler and Rondeau told the same story, maintaining there was no fight nor disturbance.

Authorities reportedly checked out the house and saw no broken glass, furniture nor windows. There were also no marks on either the reality television star nor Rondeau's body.

It was also reported that the daughter who called the police on her mom was not at the house, so authorities believe she may have just been messing around.

It's unclear whether Moakler's daughter with Travis Barker , Alabama , 16, or daughter with Oscar De La Hoya , Atiana , 23, was the one to call 911. (Moakler also shares son Landon , 18, with the Blink-182 drummer, who took in Atiana as his own when he and the blonde babe were together.)

Moakler and Rondeau's relationship has been plastered in the headlines in recent months after he was arrested in February for allegedly getting physical with the mother-of-three.

OK! reported earlier this week that Rondeau has been officially charged by the Los Angeles City Attorney with a misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and vandalism after he and Moakler got into a heated altercation that reportedly turned physical, leaving visible marks on her body.

The fight was triggered by Rondeau accusing Moakler of cheating, with him going on an angry social media rant claiming he would never speak to her again . Calling her a "f**king specimen of a f**king human again," Rondeau added fuel to the fire by claiming she wasn't over Kourtney Kardashian 's new hubby.

Despite a clearly complicated relationship and reconciliation since the arrest, Moakler maintained she will be "supporting Matthew 100 percent," amid the charges brought against her man.

