200 years ago, the U.S. built a military fort in Saginaw. It went poorly.

Live: Saginaw County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, for the 2022 primary elections in Saginaw County. Voters will weigh in on races for several political offices — with winners advancing to the November elections — as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals.
Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...
Woman Sets Herself and Residence on Fire
A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her mobile home on fire. Bay County deputies went to the 51 year old woman’s residence in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road Saturday after learning she had violated a court order. Deputies tried speaking with the woman from outside her mobile home when they saw her pour a flammable fluid on herself then light it.
Stellantis investing $83M in Michigan for hybrid electric vehicle engine production
LANSING, MI – Stellantis is investing $99 million in three North American plants to produce a new four-cylinder turbo engine for its hybrid electric vehicles. Michigan will be getting the bulk of the investment. About $83 million will go toward retooling the FCA Dundee Engine Complex in southeast Michigan....
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Saginaw County prosecutor will treat abortion allegations like any other case
SAGINAW, MI — In the wake of a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling that county prosecutors can enforce a 1931 law banning abortion, Saginaw County’s top law enforcement official has said his office will treat abortion allegations like any other criminal matter. Yet hours after the appellate court’s...
Behind the Scenes at Huckleberry Railroad
It has been said that the Huckleberry Railroad got its name because the train ran so slowly that passengers could easily jump off, pick some huckleberries and jump back on again. Part of the Flint Pere Marquette Railroad, it began operating in 1857. The train operates with coal-powered, steam engine...
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Wyoming woman heads to prison for causing two drunken crashes in Bay City in one night
BAY CITY, MI — Months ago, a woman with a history of drunken driving moved from Wyoming to Michigan, fleeing incarceration in the Equality State. Newly situated in Bay City, she ended up causing two drunken crashes in the same night and as a result, she’s now moving to prison.
Sheriff’s deputies rescue Bay County woman who sets self, trailer on fire
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her residence on fire. On Saturday, July 30, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by their Midland County counterparts, asking assistance in visiting a trailer in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road in Williams Township. A 51-year-old woman who lived at the trailer had previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic violence with her 76-year-old mother as the victim, a condition of which was that she have no contact with her mother pending her Sept. 26 sentencing.
Man stabbed at Munger Potato Festival, suspect unknown
MERRITT TWP, MI — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred during the annual Munger Potato Festival. Just after midnight on Sunday, July 31, a 27-year-old Birch Run man attending the festival in Merritt Township suffered a stab wound during a fight with another male attendee. He was taken...
Linden polling place evacuated after suspicious backpack reported
LINDEN, MI – A polling location in Linden was evacuated after someone reported a suspicious backpack, officials said Tuesday, Aug. 2. The polling location at the Faith Church of Linden, 4518 Silver Lake Rd., was evacuated after someone called police to report a suspicious-looking backpack, officials with the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) confirmed with MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday evening.
Flint general surgeon, Dr. Jondy, makes lasting impact on community
FLINT, MI -- Dr. Abdelmajid Jondy. The name should ring a bell. Jondy, 84, has worked for Hurley Medical Center as a general surgeon for 50 years, and in March 2022, decided to retire. A serious retirement, this time. “He did retire once before and we were laughing because it...
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Police arrest 2 in 2021 Flint Township homicide
FLINT TWP., MI – Two people have been arrested in connection with a 2021 Flint Township homicide, according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. Davonte Green-Flourney, of Flint, was shot and killed Oct. 1, 2021, while driving his Chrysler 200 on South Ballenger Highway, just south of Miller Road in Flint Township. He was 22 years old.
Crime Stoppers announces arrests in unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an unsolved homicide according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. A reward was offered for information in the death of 22-year-old Davonte Green-Flourney. Investigators said he was shot to death last October while driving his Chrysler 200 on S. Ballenger Highway south of Miller Road in Flint Township.
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
Southbound I-75 closing entirely in Bay County for two nights
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 both nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday...
