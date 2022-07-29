ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Looking for school supplies? Here's what you need to head back to class in Caddo Parish

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
Caddo Parish will be welcoming students into the new school year on Wednesday, August 2. That means it's time to start back to school shopping and we've rounded up every school supplies list in the parish.

Elementary

  • A.C. Steer Elementary
  • Atkins Elementary*
  • Blanchard Elementary*
  • Caddo Heights Math / Science Elementary
  • Cherokee Park Elementary
  • Claiborne Fundamental Elementary
  • Creswell Elementary
  • E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elementary
  • Eden Gardens Elementary Magnet
  • Eighty-First Street ECE
  • Fairfield Elementary Magnet
  • Forest Hill Elementary
  • J.S. Clark Elementary
  • Judson Fundamental Magnet Elementary*
  • Magnolia School of Excellence K-5
  • Midway Professional Development Elementary*
  • Mooringsport Elementary
  • North Highlands Elementary
  • Northside Elementary
  • Oak Park Microsociety Elementary*
  • Pine Grove Elementary
  • Queensborough Elementary*
  • Riverside Elementary
  • Shreve Island Elementary
  • Werner Park Elementary*
  • Westwood Elementary*

Middle

  • Caddo Middle Career & Technology School
  • Caddo Middle Magnet*
  • Ridgewood Middle*

K-8

  • Keithville Elementary / Middle*

*We were unable to locate supplies lists for these schools.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

