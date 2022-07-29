ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Pitbull's SLAM! charter school is opening in Arizona soon. Here's what we know so far

By Sofia Krusmark, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SkZQ_0gxTUeot00

Rapper Pitbull's newest public charter school will open in Tempe in August, and SLAM! Arizona Elementary is enrolling students now.

The K-5 school was originally planned for Mesa, which Pitbull announced at his Celebrity Fight Night performance in Phoenix on March 12.

He first announced plans for the school in 2018 at Woz U’s DesTechAZ consortium of technology leaders, entrepreneurs and government officials.

SLAM! Arizona Elementary's principal is looking forward to the opening.

"My hope is that we will be a shining light in this city that students will want to come and be excited at school, want to stay and be involved and grow academically in a way that they have never before,” principal Shannon Beem said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the school before it opens.

Call him 'Mr. Education':Pitbull is planning a charter school in Arizona

What are Pitbull's charter schools?

The Tempe school isn't the first for the entertainer, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez.

He opened two charter schools in Miami in 2012 — a high school called Sports Leadership Academy of Miami and a middle school called Sports Leadership and Management. The SLAM Foundation is a nonprofit educational organization that represents 13 public charter schools in underrepresented communities.

SLAM stands for science, leadership, arts and management. The schools, which also operate in Nevada and Georgia, use a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum and sports themes to prepare students for careers in sports medicine, media production and marketing.

Pitbull founded SLAM! schools alongside Alex Tamargo and SLAM Foundation CEO Millie Sanchez. Its first campus opened in 2012 in Little Havana, the neighborhood where Pitbull grew up in Miami, Beem said. Pitbull is the ambassador and spokesperson for the school network.

"I think a lot of people look at giving back as a responsibility," Pitbull told The Republic in March. "I see it as an obligation. If you've been blessed to be able to be at a certain level in your life, a certain platform, then you should lead by example, and always give back. Living is giving.”

Why did SLAM! choose Tempe for its Arizona school?

Tempe was chosen for Slam! Arizona Elementary because of its proximity to pro sports teams and universities.

"The city of Phoenix, being one of the largest cities in the country, has affiliation with every pro sports team in every area, in addition to large universities like Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University," Beem said. “We have the ability to partner with them and give them great internships through high school.”

The school already has partnerships with NASCAR and the Arizona Coyotes.

SLAM! Arizona signed a lease for the building of the former Esperanza Community School on July 1.

The Tempe location also allowed SLAM! Arizona Elementary to meet the needs of students in difficult economic situations. The school will provide school supplies for students who need them, as well as a washer and dryer for families to do laundry.

“We call ourselves a 'SLAMily' because we encourage the family unit to come together in the school,” Beem said.

Celebrity Fight Night:These stars showed up in Phoenix to raise money for cancer research

When will the SLAM! Arizona school open?

Slam! Arizona is slated to open Aug. 3, 2022.

At first, it will enroll 120 students in kindergarten through Grade 5. There are currently 50 openings left in all grades.

Class sizes will range from 21 to 25 students, with the youngest grades having an average of 21 students per class.

The school will add one grade each year, with plans to expand through 12th grade. The school currently has 10 full-time staff members.

After leasing the current building for a couple years, the hope is to build a campus that can accommodate more children, Beem said.

How can I enroll in SLAM! Arizona?

Parents can apply on the SLAM! Arizona Elementary website or by calling 602-422-9079.

Details: SLAM! Arizona Elementary, 1938 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe. https://slamaz.com.

Reach the reporter at sofia.krusmark@gannett.com. Follow her on Instagram @sofia.krusmark.

Comments / 7

Colleen Rand
4d ago

Absolutely love this man! As a retired teacher, this is just fantastic for Arizona children 👏 👌 🙌 😀 👍 💙

Reply
7
Love
4d ago

It’s all about getting his hands on money. They should provide data scores from his other charter schools to compare them to the public schools.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2

One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Tempe, AZ
Education
Tempe, AZ
Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Mesa, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Georgia State
Mesa, AZ
Entertainment
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
Greyson F

Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years

A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp

Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Elementary School#Arizona Coyotes#Pitbull S Slam#The Slam Foundation
AZFamily

Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022

FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AZFamily

Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society rescues 31 chihuahuas from Tempe hoarder

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society aided Tempe police in rescuing 31 chihuahuas from a house in dire condition on Thursday, officials said. Animal cruelty investigators and behavior specialists removed the dogs, which ranged in age from one week old to eight years old, AHS said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy