Troy Kotsur, the Oscar-winning deaf actor from Mesa, set to star in new series on Disney+

By Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13y0hg_0gxTUaHz00

Troy Kotsur, the Arizona actor who won an Academy Award for his performance as the deaf father of a hearing daughter in “ CODA ,” will star in a new TV series for Disney+.

Kotsur will play the coach of the real-life football team at California School for the Deaf Riverside, or CSDR.. He will also serve as an executive producer. ABC Signature and Disney Branded Television are developing the series.

The untitled project is about the 2021 CSDR Cubs, who went undefeated and made the California State Championship, playing mostly against hearing teams. Their captains were on the field for the coin flip at Super Bowl LVI in February.

'I did it': Troy Kotsur honors deaf community and his family in historic Oscar win

Kotsur, who lives in Mesa, won an Oscar for 'CODA'

"The series not only recounts the historical undefeated football season, but is a groundbreaking story about the Deaf community, both on and off the field,” according to a release from ABC Signature and Disney Branded Television.

“The series portrays students, teachers and families, the challenges they face and the successes they achieve in this world. The writing and production team, both in front of and behind the cameras, will include artists from the Deaf community.”

Kotsur, who grew up and lives in Mesa, became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar when he won best supporting actor for “CODA” in March 2022.

He was the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award; his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin won for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1986. She is also an executive producer for the Disney+ series.

More: Troy Kotsur deserves an Oscar for 'CODA.' These 2 scenes are why

