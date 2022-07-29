Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know

www.benzinga.com
The Fed has pushed back hard on expectations it will pause rate hikes, with officials saying it's 'nowhere near' done
"You wouldn't want to conclude too quickly that inflation is on a downward path because of how high it is," Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester said.
Markets Bet On U.S. Stock Futures With Easing Fear Levels
The overall fear level saw some easing in the US equity markets, despite the Wall Street settling lower on Tuesday, according to the CNN Money Fear and Greed index. Wall street closed a choppy session on a lower note on Tuesday amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China. On...
Bill Maher Gets Schooled By His Own Guest On Inflation & The Stock Market (Video)
Krystal Ball went on “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD-owned HBO Jun 17 and gave host Bill Maher a free lesson on inflation, the economy and the stock market. Ball is a political commentator and co-host of the podcast “Breaking Points,” a daily...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
58% of Americans Think They May Lose Their Jobs in the Next 6 Months. Make This Move if You Feel the Same
It's a really important step to take.
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?
News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
Why Sam Bankman-Fried Doesn't Expect Profit From FTX's Stock Trading Feature: 'We Want To Test Models Before Monetizing'
Crypto exchange FTX US, in an effort to broaden its customer base and raise the amounts of assets under custody, is extending its no-fee stock trading service to all U.S. users, including non-crypto investors. The FTX exchange's U.S. branch said it would not impose fees or monetize trades in a...
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Market Volatility Increases As Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks settled lower after a volatile session on Tuesday amid increasing tensions between the US and China following House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. All the three major indices settled in the red zone, with the blue-chip Dow Jones recording the worst performance. The safe-haven US dollar, however,...
EXCLUSIVE: Pelorus Equity Group Closes $15.8M Debt Financing With California-Focused Cannabis Co. TransCanna
Pelorus Equity Group, a company that provides real estate loans for cannabis, has closed its S$15.8 million debt financing agreement with TransCanna Holdings Inc. TCAN TH , a California-based cannabis company. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance and develop TransCanna’s California facility, as well as for construction costs, and the payment of interest on existing debt.
10 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks: Which Stocks Pay Out 3.2% To 5.5% To Investors?
Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Services PMI; Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after the Dow Jones dipped over 400 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from CVS Health Corporation CVS, Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM and Moderna, Inc. MRNA. US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July is scheduled...
Unusual Dogecoin (DOGE) Transactions Leads To Ponzi Scheme Discovery
A series of unusual Dogecoin DOGE/USD picked up by the DOGE community has led to the discovery of a Ponzi scheme run by a U.K.-based firm. What Happened: Popular DOGE community members, including Mishaboar, RepeatAfterVee and CalisCahin, traced a series of spam transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain to uncover a crypto scam, reported CyberNews on Tuesday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lose Late-July Mojo: Crypto Could See 'One Last Leg Up' Before Things 'Get Dicey Again,' Says Analyst
Major coins traded in negative territory on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 0.6% to $1.08 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chiliz (CHZ) +18.6% $0.15. Theta Network (THETA) +11.5% $1.5. Gala (GALA) +8.1% $0.06.
