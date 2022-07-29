Colgate-Palmolive Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

www.benzinga.com
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Kadant: Q2 Earnings Insights
Kadant KAI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kadant beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $2.04. Revenue was up $25.84 million from the same period last...
Recap: Ingevity Q2 Earnings
Ingevity NGVT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingevity beat estimated earnings by 6.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.62. Revenue was up $61.50 million from the same period last...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
Recap: Prudential Financial Q2 Earnings
Prudential Financial PRU reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prudential Financial missed estimated earnings by 26.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $2.36. Revenue was up $673.00 million from the same...
Recap: Varex Imaging Q3 Earnings
Varex Imaging VREX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Varex Imaging beat estimated earnings by 54.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.30 million from the same...
Recap: Cardlytics Q2 Earnings
Cardlytics CDLX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cardlytics missed estimated earnings by 41.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $16.55 million from the same period last...
Recap: Ternium Q2 Earnings
Ternium TX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ternium beat estimated earnings by 11.81%, reporting an EPS of $4.07 versus an estimate of $3.64. Revenue was up $518.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Mandiant Q2 Earnings
Mandiant MNDT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mandiant missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was down $110.03 million from the same period last...
Verisk Analytics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Verisk Analytics VRSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verisk Analytics beat estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was down $1.20 million from the same...
LPL Finl Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LPL Finl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 13.71%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $1.97. Revenue was up $141.00 million from...
Pioneer Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pioneer Natural Resources PXD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:18 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pioneer Natural Resources beat estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $9.36 versus an estimate of $8.8. Revenue was up $1.96 billion from...
Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rigel Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was up $3.55 million from the same...
Recap: Sprout Social Q2 Earnings
Sprout Social SPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sprout Social beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $16.75 million from the same...
Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Industrial GIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Industrial missed estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $45.90 million from the same...
Recap: SeaSpine Holdings Q2 Earnings
SeaSpine Holdings SPNE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SeaSpine Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $8.86 million from the same...
Cirrus Logic: Q1 Earnings Insights
Cirrus Logic CRUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cirrus Logic beat estimated earnings by 34.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.83. Revenue was up $116.39 million from the same...
PennyMac Mortgage: Q2 Earnings Insights
PennyMac Mortgage PMT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PennyMac Mortgage missed estimated earnings by 482.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was down $100.07 million from the same...
Avid Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights
Avid Technology AVID reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avid Technology reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
