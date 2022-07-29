ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man fatally shot, 2 others wounded in overnight Reseda shooting

By Gigi Graciette
foxla.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Ex-con charged with shooting gun into Hollywood Farmers' Market

LOS ANGELES - Criminal charges have been filed against an ex-convict who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, causing the popular establishment to shut down, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Joseph DeLaCruz, 42, is charged with one felony count each of shooting at an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Paramount apartment complex shooting: Search underway for gunman who killed 1, shot 3 others

PARAMOUNT, Calif. - Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot four people, including one fatally, at an apartment complex Monday in Paramount. Authorities responded to the Enclave Paramount Apartments, located in the 13000 block of Paramount Blvd., shortly after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other adult male victims were transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.
PARAMOUNT, CA
foxla.com

LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga

TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Riverside PD sergeant killed in off-duty crash

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A sergeant with the Riverside Police Department was killed while off-duty in a crash Monday night, officials said. The fallen officer was identified by the Riverside Police Department as Sgt. Matt Lewis. He grew up in Riverside and was a 25-year veteran of the force. According...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Reseda, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Driver crashes into tent, killing two people inside

LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed after a car ran over the tent they were in. The crash happened near the intersection of W. 52nd and Flower St., in South LA. According to LAPD, the driver lost control and struck the tent, killing two people on the scene. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man captured on video randomly attacking people with metal rod in Lynwood

LOS ANGELES - Deputies are searching for a man who violently attacked three people in what officials say were "random and unprovoked" attacks. The first incident happened June 30 around 8:30p.m. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say a couple was walking on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lynwood when the suspect’s white work truck pulled into a driveway near them.
LYNWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Machete-wielding man who tried to rob family member arrested: Oxnard PD

OXNARD, Calif. - A machete-wielding man who was reportedly trying to rob a family member in Oxnard over the weekend has been arrested, according to police. It happened Sunday in the 5000 block of Perkins Road near Pleasant Valley Road just before 1 p.m. The suspect, 30-year-old Marcelino Erasmo-Galvez of...
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Violent Crime
foxla.com

Santa Ana detective charged with sending explicit messages to civilian pretending to be teen girl

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A Santa Ana Police detective was charged Tuesday with sending inappropriate messages to a civilian pretending to be a teenage girl. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais has been charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under 18. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, he turned himself in on Tuesday. Beaumarchais has been with the Santa Ana Police Department since 2011 and has been on administrative leave.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Police: Homeless man arrested for murder at Santa Monica Main Library

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
foxla.com

Industrial worker killed in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES - A worker was killed Tuesday while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck at a construction site in the South Los Angeles area. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information was not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding

LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Officials with the Culver City Police Department said the Westfield Culver City mall is safe, confirming that reports of shots fired and an active shooter are unfounded. Earlier Sunday, a man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into...
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

Speed, alcohol factors is deadly 8-car crash: Rialto PD

RIALTO, Calif. - Three people, including a woman and a child, are dead following a horrific multi-car crash in Rialto Monday night, police said. Witnesses said the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee was traveling at a high rate of speed going eastbound on Valley Boulevard when he sideswiped a Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of Willow Avenue. After the initial crash, the suspect continued on Valley Boulevard and was seen swerving on the roadway.
RIALTO, CA
foxla.com

3 hospitalized after hit-and-run crash involving Metro bus in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A hit-and-run crash involving a Metro bus sent three people to the hospital overnight in Huntington Park, officials said. The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Monday when authorities said the driver behind the wheel of a silver Scion tC T-boned the Metro bus. The bus was traveling north on Pacific Boulevard when the hit-and-run driver reportedly ran a red light heading east on Clarendon Avenue, causing the bus driver to slam into a light pole.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy