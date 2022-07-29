Man fatally shot, 2 others wounded in overnight Reseda shooting

www.foxla.com
Ex-con charged with shooting gun into Hollywood Farmers' Market
LOS ANGELES - Criminal charges have been filed against an ex-convict who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, causing the popular establishment to shut down, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Joseph DeLaCruz, 42, is charged with one felony count each of shooting at an...
Paramount apartment complex shooting: Search underway for gunman who killed 1, shot 3 others
PARAMOUNT, Calif. - Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot four people, including one fatally, at an apartment complex Monday in Paramount. Authorities responded to the Enclave Paramount Apartments, located in the 13000 block of Paramount Blvd., shortly after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other adult male victims were transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.
LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga
TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
Riverside PD sergeant killed in off-duty crash
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A sergeant with the Riverside Police Department was killed while off-duty in a crash Monday night, officials said. The fallen officer was identified by the Riverside Police Department as Sgt. Matt Lewis. He grew up in Riverside and was a 25-year veteran of the force. According...
Driver crashes into tent, killing two people inside
LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed after a car ran over the tent they were in. The crash happened near the intersection of W. 52nd and Flower St., in South LA. According to LAPD, the driver lost control and struck the tent, killing two people on the scene. The...
Man captured on video randomly attacking people with metal rod in Lynwood
LOS ANGELES - Deputies are searching for a man who violently attacked three people in what officials say were "random and unprovoked" attacks. The first incident happened June 30 around 8:30p.m. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say a couple was walking on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lynwood when the suspect’s white work truck pulled into a driveway near them.
Machete-wielding man who tried to rob family member arrested: Oxnard PD
OXNARD, Calif. - A machete-wielding man who was reportedly trying to rob a family member in Oxnard over the weekend has been arrested, according to police. It happened Sunday in the 5000 block of Perkins Road near Pleasant Valley Road just before 1 p.m. The suspect, 30-year-old Marcelino Erasmo-Galvez of...
Brianna Kupfer murder: UCLA student suffered 26 stab wounds in brazen daytime attack, autopsy reveals
LOS ANGELES - Brianna Kupfer, the UCLA graduate student killed in a random daytime attack at a luxury furniture store in Hancock Park in January, was stabbed 26 times, her newly released autopsy has revealed. Shawn Laval Smith, 31, is accused of fatally stabbing Kupfer on Jan. 13 while she...
Santa Ana detective charged with sending explicit messages to civilian pretending to be teen girl
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A Santa Ana Police detective was charged Tuesday with sending inappropriate messages to a civilian pretending to be a teenage girl. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais has been charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under 18. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, he turned himself in on Tuesday. Beaumarchais has been with the Santa Ana Police Department since 2011 and has been on administrative leave.
Police: Homeless man arrested for murder at Santa Monica Main Library
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
Industrial worker killed in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES - A worker was killed Tuesday while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck at a construction site in the South Los Angeles area. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information was not...
VIDEO: Elderly store owner opens fire on would-be robber armed with rifle in Norco
NORCO, Calif. - The owner of a store that was targeted by would-be robbers turned the tables on one of the suspects by opening fire on him in Norco. Authorities said that at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, four male suspects in a black BMW SUV attempted to rob Norco Market & Liquor, located in the 2800 block of Clark Avenue.
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding
LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Officials with the Culver City Police Department said the Westfield Culver City mall is safe, confirming that reports of shots fired and an active shooter are unfounded. Earlier Sunday, a man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into...
Speed, alcohol factors is deadly 8-car crash: Rialto PD
RIALTO, Calif. - Three people, including a woman and a child, are dead following a horrific multi-car crash in Rialto Monday night, police said. Witnesses said the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee was traveling at a high rate of speed going eastbound on Valley Boulevard when he sideswiped a Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of Willow Avenue. After the initial crash, the suspect continued on Valley Boulevard and was seen swerving on the roadway.
Family suing Long Beach liquor store that sold to underage driver in crash that killed family of 3
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A lawsuit has been filed against the owners of a Long Beach liquor store in connection with the deaths of a family of three killed by a hit-and-run driver on Halloween 2019. In a statement, law firm Samer Habbas & Associates, PC announced the lawsuit against...
Over 40 lbs. of cocaine worth $700,000 seized in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A suspected drug dealer was arrested after deputies seized over 40 pounds of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $700,000 in San Bernardino County. Deputies in Grand Terrace contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Ulises Solis-Diaz, who had active warrants and was in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia,...
3 hospitalized after hit-and-run crash involving Metro bus in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A hit-and-run crash involving a Metro bus sent three people to the hospital overnight in Huntington Park, officials said. The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Monday when authorities said the driver behind the wheel of a silver Scion tC T-boned the Metro bus. The bus was traveling north on Pacific Boulevard when the hit-and-run driver reportedly ran a red light heading east on Clarendon Avenue, causing the bus driver to slam into a light pole.
