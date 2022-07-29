Ex-NFL Player Indicted On Murder Charge In Girlfriend's Death

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Highland Park parade shooting suspect will face a judge Wednesday.He has been indicted by a grand jury on 117 felony counts including murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.The suspect is expected to appear in person for an arraignment. This hearing will include the judge reading the formal charges against the suspect and will end with the defendant entering a plea. This hearing will be open to the public and the mayor has said seating will be extremely limited. If you are a victim in this case and looking for alternative ways to watch the hearing we have information...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO