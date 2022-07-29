Staten Island man, 42, accused of molesting 2 women, admits to felony sex charge

www.silive.com
‘I never took it out of the bag.’ Staten Island man allegedly found with gun in backpack, pleads his case to cops.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An ex-convict from Stapleton told police they had it all wrong when they seized a loaded gun from his backpack in Grasmere last month. “I found the firearm three weeks ago. I had no intention to use it,” a criminal complaint quotes Michael Freeman, 30, as telling cops. “I never took it out of the bag. I had it in the bag.”
2nd Staten Island cop is accused of using fake license plate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A second NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island has been charged with having a fake license plate on his car. Sgt. Adrian Dejesus, 37, was off duty when he was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on July 27 in the confines of the South Shore’s 123rd Precinct, where he has worked since May 2020, according public records.
Tables turned! Staten Island scammer must fork over $229K, faces prison time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two years ago, a Clifton man used the identities of dozens of unwitting victims to illegally rake in more than $229,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, said prosecutors. Deji Adetimirin’s scheme was uncovered last year in a joint probe by the Staten Island district attorney’s office...
Staten Island officials call on U.S. attorneys to help address auto theft crisis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) are requesting federal attorneys team up to tackle the surge in transnational grand theft auto crimes in New York City. McMahon and Malliotakis penned a letter to the U.S. Attorneys and the Eastern...
Cops seek tips in home-invasion robbery in Rosebank
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s help via social media to locate two men sought for questioning in connection with a home-invasion robbery reported in Rosebank. The incident reportedly occurred last Thursday around 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of St. Mary’s Avenue and Anderson Street,...
Cocaine, Ecstasy stash found in home of Staten Island man, 48, who allegedly sold drugs to undercover officer, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities allege that a 48-year-old man sold drugs to an undercover officer several times before a police raid uncovered cocaine and a potent form of Ecstasy inside his home in Mariners Harbor. Joseph Ryan, 48, was arrested on July 21 after police armed with a search...
Maggot-covered food, blistering heat: Heart-breaking conditions of huskies detailed at Staten Island man’s court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The trailer where around two dozen huskies were kept inside a Tompkinsville lot had feces and urine caked on its floor -- everywhere a dog could sit or lie down -- and a window opened just one inch for air in sweltering temperatures, said court documents filed in Richmond County Criminal Court that detailed the horrid conditions.
Cops: Search of car nets over 100 packets of drugs near South Beach Houses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police allegedly spotted a 31-year-old man with more than 100 packets of drugs in his car near the South Beach Houses. Robert Brascia of the 900 block of Targee Street in Concord allegedly was in a car on July 10 around 6:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Lamport Boulevard and Kramer Street, according to the criminal complaint based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
‘PCP episode’ led to RUMC lockdown Sunday, large emergency response, lawyer says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— The defense for a man accused of causing the temporary lockdown of a Staten Island hospital over the weekend claims the suspect was in the throes of a PCP-fueled episode. Tyree Romero, 46, was arraigned Monday in Criminal Court, St. George for charges that included criminal...
‘Someone else could have put in in there’: Indicted for loaded gun in car, he points finger elsewhere
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A convicted felon from Mariners Harbor had a ready explanation when cops found a loaded gun in his car in Stapleton two weeks ago: The weapon wasn’t his. “There were fights on the block. Someone else could have put in in there,” prosecutors’ court...
NYPD seeks man for questioning in connection to South Beach robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a man sought for questioning in connection to a South Beach robbery that occurred earlier this summer. A 31-year-old man was in the vicinity of McClean Avenue and Sand Lane on June 5, 2022, at around 1:15...
Lawsuit alleges re-opening Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to 9/11 debris unleashed hazardous emissions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Eltingville man alleges the re-opening of Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to waste from the 9/11 terrorist attacks exposed him to toxic and hazardous gasses that caused “an immediate and chronic threat” to his health. Louis Sofo, 75, who according to...
NYPD’s annual Night Out Against Crime draws thousands for fun in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Islanders gathered in Midland Beach on a hot Tuesday evening to celebrate the annual National Night Out Against Crime. The event is part of a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Locally, the event is organized by the four precincts on Staten Island and their respective community councils.
Man allegedly seen casing Brooklyn home of rebel Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad
A startling Ring Doorbell video out of Brooklyn shows a man scoping the home of a dissident Iranian journalist and author in the days before federal authorities announced they had arrested a suspect with an AK-47 near the home. On Thursday, law enforcement officials arrested Khalid Mehdiyev, who they say...
As students return to class in September, drivers will notice new stop signs at these Staten Island schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Staten Islanders go back to dropping their kids off at school in September, they may be stopping a bit more than usual. In recent months, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has been installing new stop signs outside various Staten Island school buildings in an effort to bolster safety for some of the borough’s most vulnerable pedestrians.
Staten Island obituaries for July 31, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Retired NYC Police Officer Louis M. Perdon, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died July 13. Bert Stahlberg, an adored husband and...
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 1, 2022: Rev. John Steven Kostek remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Rev. John Steven Kostek, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was ordained on May 5, 1973 and served for 25 years in the Diocese of Albany. In 1998 he transferred to the Archdiocese of NYC, serving at parishes in Manhattan and Staten Island. In 2013 he was honored for 40 years of priestly life during a mass celebrated at St. John Neumann parish in Greenridge. Upon retirement he resided in Clifton Park, NY then Niskayuna, NY eventually moving to the St. John Vianney Clergy Residence for retired priests. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
Staten Island community is at the heart of Beautiful Heartbeat’s Cleanup Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On July 10, the local nonprofit Beautiful Heartbeats hosted a Community Cleanup Day, in partnership with Uncle Chase Foundation and sponsored by Richmond County Savings Foundation. Volunteers gathered at Big Park and spent the afternoon cleaning up the Mariners Harbor area, picking up trash, recycling...
