ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island man, 42, accused of molesting 2 women, admits to felony sex charge

By Staten Island Advance Staff
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘I never took it out of the bag.’ Staten Island man allegedly found with gun in backpack, pleads his case to cops.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An ex-convict from Stapleton told police they had it all wrong when they seized a loaded gun from his backpack in Grasmere last month. “I found the firearm three weeks ago. I had no intention to use it,” a criminal complaint quotes Michael Freeman, 30, as telling cops. “I never took it out of the bag. I had it in the bag.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
The Staten Island Advance

Maggot-covered food, blistering heat: Heart-breaking conditions of huskies detailed at Staten Island man’s court appearance

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The trailer where around two dozen huskies were kept inside a Tompkinsville lot had feces and urine caked on its floor -- everywhere a dog could sit or lie down -- and a window opened just one inch for air in sweltering temperatures, said court documents filed in Richmond County Criminal Court that detailed the horrid conditions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Search of car nets over 100 packets of drugs near South Beach Houses

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police allegedly spotted a 31-year-old man with more than 100 packets of drugs in his car near the South Beach Houses. Robert Brascia of the 900 block of Targee Street in Concord allegedly was in a car on July 10 around 6:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Lamport Boulevard and Kramer Street, according to the criminal complaint based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Man#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD’s annual Night Out Against Crime draws thousands for fun in Midland Beach

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Islanders gathered in Midland Beach on a hot Tuesday evening to celebrate the annual National Night Out Against Crime. The event is part of a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Locally, the event is organized by the four precincts on Staten Island and their respective community councils.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As students return to class in September, drivers will notice new stop signs at these Staten Island schools

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Staten Islanders go back to dropping their kids off at school in September, they may be stopping a bit more than usual. In recent months, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has been installing new stop signs outside various Staten Island school buildings in an effort to bolster safety for some of the borough’s most vulnerable pedestrians.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for July 31, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Retired NYC Police Officer Louis M. Perdon, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died July 13. Bert Stahlberg, an adored husband and...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 1, 2022: Rev. John Steven Kostek remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Rev. John Steven Kostek, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was ordained on May 5, 1973 and served for 25 years in the Diocese of Albany. In 1998 he transferred to the Archdiocese of NYC, serving at parishes in Manhattan and Staten Island. In 2013 he was honored for 40 years of priestly life during a mass celebrated at St. John Neumann parish in Greenridge. Upon retirement he resided in Clifton Park, NY then Niskayuna, NY eventually moving to the St. John Vianney Clergy Residence for retired priests. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy