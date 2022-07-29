Analysis: President's Tough Talk Masks Mexican Concern Over Energy Dispute With U.S

money.usnews.com
Related
Mexican president calls on Biden to 'regularize' migrants in US: 'The way out is through transformation'
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told President Biden on Tuesday that the U.S. should "regularize" migrants living and working in this country, even though he said that conservatives would be "screaming all over the place." Lopez Obrador had been listing off recommendations on the question of immigration and the...
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
The danger is not that Colombia will become another Venezuela, but another Mexico | Opinion
When I asked Colombia’s center-right President Ivan Duque whether Colombia runs the risk of becoming a new Venezuela after his successor Gustavo Petro — a former leftist guerrilla — takes office on Aug. 7, the outgoing leader dodged the question three times in a row.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured
A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Biden's AZ border wall move could be to 'help one of their own' win re-election, border official says
The timing of the Biden administration's announcement to complete open segments of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, could be to "help one of their own," said Brandon Judd, president for the National Border Patrol Council, as Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-AZ), faces a tough re-election fight amid criticism from the GOP over border security and immigration.
Mexico’s Most Famous Female Narco Just Got a New Gig: TikTok Influencer
MEXICO CITY — Sandra Ávila Beltrán is Mexico’s most legendary female drug trafficker. Known as "Queen of the Pacific," she helped connect the fabled Sinaloa cartel with Colombian cocaine providers before she was finally caught, and spent seven years in prison in the U.S. and Mexico.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mexican Juarez cartel ordered to pay over $4B for 2019 deaths of 9 American women, kids as young as infants
A North Dakota federal court judge has ordered a Mexican cartel to pay more than $4.6 billion in connection with accusations that members killed nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community in 2019. The Juarez cartel was ordered to pay $1.5 billion toward the victims’ families, who filed...
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
Those were the words Joe Biden used as a mantra throughout his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona. The plan includes filling four major gaps...
Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting
The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
Russia 'Clearly in a Lot of Trouble' in Ukraine War: Security Expert
"We and the Americans assess that 75,000 Russian soldiers have either been killed or been wounded," British Professor Anthony Glees said Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
Taps have run dry in Monterrey, Mexico, where there is water for factories but not for residents
Monterrey's water management system did not keep pace with explosive population growth. Now, amid massive drought, it is running out of water.
No US agents present during Mexico drug lord arrest: envoy
No Americans participated in the tactical operation by Mexican marines that saw notorious drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero taken into custody, the US ambassador to Mexico said Saturday. Ambassador Salazar clarified on Saturday that "no United States personnel participated in the tactical operation that resulted in Caro Quintero's arrest."
Mexico has resumed building part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship tourist train project, an official said Monday, despite a judge suspending construction on that section on environmental grounds.
Mexico has resumed building part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship tourist train project, an official said Monday, despite a judge suspending construction on that section on environmental grounds. A judge indefinitely suspended construction of part of the Mayan Train in the Yucatan peninsula in late May.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chile is updating its constitution for the 21st century. The US should follow its lead
The US constitution used to be considered a model for democracies around the world – but its antiquated institutions and absence of rights have guaranteed its declining influence
Mexican lawyers seek asylum in U.S. out of fear for their own safety
Salas Bravo says Perez this is an example of what is happening to many lawyers in Mexico who feel defenseless and feel forced to abandon cases by leaving Mexico with their families.
Nearly 100 migrants found in abandoned trailer in southern Mexico
Mexican authorities on Wednesday discovered 98 migrants abandoned inside a trailer in the southern town of Acayuca. A local paramedic said up to 400 people may have been traveling inside the vehicle.July 29, 2022.
US News and World Report
After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay
TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
Comments / 0