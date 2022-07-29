Analysis: President's Tough Talk Masks Mexican Concern Over Energy Dispute With U.S

The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO