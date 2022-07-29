Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting

www.kwch.com
KAKE TV
Police: Woman arrested after dog attacks Wichita officer
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested a 29-year-old woman after an officer was attacked by a dog, which he shot on Sunday. Officers initially responded at around 12:30 a.m. to a disturbance in the 800 block of South Terrace, near Lincoln and Oliver, where people reported that their neighbor had damaged their property during an altercation.
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
KWCH.com
Father bonds out, girlfriend charged in Wichita baby’s death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is charged with murder, child abuse and child endangerment in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s one-year-old son. Xjohnna Roman Hannah appeared in court on Tuesday to hear the charges against her in the death of Lasiah Williams. Police arrested Hannah,...
Woman charged in death of 1-year-old boy
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Xjohnna Hannah, 25, has been charged with the death of 1-year-old Lasiah Williams. Hannah appeared before a judge Tuesday, to the charges against her, including murder in the first degree in the commission of a felony, abuse of a child and aggravated endangering a child. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said that Williams was […]
kfdi.com
Wichita woman charged in child’s death
A charge of first degree murder has been filed against a Wichita woman for the death of a one-year-old boy. 25-year-old Xjohnna Hannah was charged with first degree murder and an alternative count of first degree murder, based on two theories of how the crime was committed. She was also charged with abuse of a child and aggravated endangering of a child. Her bond was set at $250,000 and her next court appearance was scheduled for August 15th.
Kan. man with a history of crime is charged in 2020 murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon with a history of crime including his involvement in a 2019 fatal crash in a stolen SUV that killed two people is facing a murder charge from a 2020 killing. On Friday, 42-year-old Christopher English was charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of...
Inmate used hemorrhoid cream to open hole in jail window, affidavit says
An affidavit filed in the Sedgwick County District Court has revealed more details about the plotted riot at the Sedgwick County Jail in July.
Charges filed in domestic case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against Hutchinson man in a domestic case. Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Michael is charged with one count of attempted second degree murder stemming from a domestic disturbance July 23rd. The charge is a level 3 person felony which carries a sentence of up to 41 years if convicted, depending on his criminal history.
kfdi.com
Wichita police officer injured in dog attack
A Wichita police officer was attacked by a dog while investigating a disturbance at a home Sunday morning in a south side neighborhood. Police were called to the 800 block of South Terrace around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a disturbance. Neighbors reported that a 29-year-old woman had damaged their property during an argument. Officers went to the woman’s home and she opened the front door, allowing a large dog to run out and attack an officer.
KWCH.com
WPD: Dog attacks Wichita police officer during disturbance, owner arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 29-year-old Hailee Lefler of Wichita on charges of assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer. The arrest stems from a disturbance investigation on Sunday in the 800 block of S. Terrace. Shortly...
Suspect already in custody charged in Salina murder
A man already in custody at the Saline County Jail, has been charged in the disappearance and death of a Salina man
Salina man’s disappearance, murder leads police to charge incarcerated man
SALINA (KSNT) – One man is being charged by the Salina Police Department in connection to the disappearance and death of a Salina resident. Joseph Benton Houseman, 48, of Salina, has been charged by the SPD in relation to the murder case of Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, also of Salina. The charges against Houseman include: […]
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
Another Dragon's Ascent game falls victim to theft in Salina
Another popular video game has been broken into in Salina, and this time the haul was $4,660. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 6:30 a.m. on July 23, the Dragon's Ascent video game at the Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street, was broken into and $4,660 stolen from its cash box.
KAKE TV
Greg 'The Hitman' Williams returns to the airwaves after harassment investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A popular Wichita radio host is back on the air air after his station owners concluded its internal investigation into harassment claims by a former coworker. A spokesperson for Audacity, owner of Power 93.5, said, “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local...
Butler County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Evans to be honored with end of watch ride
BURNS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler and Marion Counties announced that the “End of Watch – Ride to Remember” will be coming to Burns on August 13, 2022, in honor of the life and service of Butler County Sheriff Deputy and City of Burns Chief of Police Stephen Evans. Evans lost his life in a crash […]
Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital
SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
KWCH.com
City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New developments come Monday night into text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. The city promised the public it would look into harsher punishment for those officers for sending racist texts, but Eyewitness News uncovered information that calls the city’s punishment into question. On...
KWCH.com
Man found critically wounded in north Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically wounded Friday afternoon. Officers received a call about the shooting around 1 p.m. They arrived in the area of 16th and Waco to find the man in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his torso.
