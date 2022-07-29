Pleasant Summer Weather for Weekend; Highs Into the 90s Ahead Next Week

www.nbcboston.com
Related
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and severity of Thursday’s thunderstorms
"Lightning could certainly put on a show for some." National Weather Service: ‘More organized thunderstorms possible between 3 pm – 11 pm, with highest chances over northern MA’. Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Lightning could certainly put on a show for some this eve, locally damaging gusts...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
natureworldnews.com
Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest
AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms set to lash UK amid tropical muggy weather
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will batter parts of the UK in the coming days amid a spell of tropical and muggy weather.Showers moving in from the Atlantic will lash southern and eastern areas of the country on Sunday, which will also be hot and humid.Forecasters say the “tropical” conditions will continue until Wednesday, with temperatures climbing into the high twenties.📈 It will be a warm, cloudy and humid #SundayMorning across England and Wales🌧️ Spells of rain and drizzle becoming more showery and SE England staying largely dry throughout🌤️ Drier and cooler conditions further north, but warming up with some sunshine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Triple-digit temperatures remain in the forecast for scorching hot Northwest
As a heat wave builds in the northwestern United States, temperatures will push toward levels not experienced since all-time record highs were set in June 2021, and the heat will bring a slew of impacts to the region ranging from health concerns to wildfire potential, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Compared to...
Tens of millions of people at risk from severe storms over next two days while 64 million deal with extreme heat
On Tuesday, an intense and long-lived line of severe thunderstorms called a derecho charged across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. This line of thunderstorms produced wind gusts as high as 99 mph in Howard, South Dakota, and 96 mph in Huron, South Dakota, while carving a path of damage across at least half a dozen different states.
The Weather Channel
While Heat Rages On, Dream Of Very Real August Snow
You may think of it as the "dog days," but some parts of the U.S. have seen snow in August. This mainly has happened in the mountain West and Alaska. But some lower elevations in the West have had a blanket of August snow. August is known more for its...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Fronts with Rainfall and Strong Winds to Batter Southern Western Australia in the First Week of August
Cold fronts have been forecasted to cause wet and windy weather in the southern part of Western Australia state during next week starting Monday, August 1. Australian meteorologists forecasted that the weather system will bring strong winds, rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions in the said region. The Australian Government's Bureau...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forecasters predict tropical humid heat and rain after driest July on record
Parts of the UK are set to see tropical temperatures, while some can expect heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms.Forecasters are predicting hot, sunny, and humid weather in the South East in the coming days, with highs of 30C in the south of England on Tuesday, remaining in the high 20s through to Thursday.Temperature are likely to remain warm in northern parts of England and Scotland, but dropping from 25C on Tuesday to 21C in the first half of the week.A wet and blustery start for many on Tuesday, though drier in the southeast where it will be very warm pic.twitter.com/hJ2rG4AaHk—...
Comments / 0