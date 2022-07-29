ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders fans demand for soap icon Zoe Slater to return after surprise mention

EastEnders viewers are begging for soap legend Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) to return after she was mentioned in last night’s episode (Thursday, July 28).

The legendary teenage tearaway was last seen on the Square in 2005 and moved to Ibiza after being framed for the murder of Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

She was one of the most iconic soap stars in the noughties and was part of the very famous storyline where she learned the shocking revelation that her 'sister' Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) was actually her mum.

Kat hasn’t seen her daughter in 15 years, but in last night’s EastEnders episode, Zoe was mentioned by the Slater family as Kat prepared for her wedding to Phil Mitchell ( Steve McFadden ).

In an earlier episode, Kat was disappointed that her family wouldn’t be at the upcoming wedding and contemplated inviting Zoe, who rejected Kat years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJgs0_0gxTRN7H00

Kat and Zoe have a fractured mother and daughter relationship. (Image credit: BBC)

Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) realised how upset Kat was as she spotted her holding Zoe’s invite and decided to cheer her up by throwing a pre-wedding party — but she had another secret she was hiding.

As the party got underway with Kat and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) Lily told her Stacey saying that she had messaged auntie Zoe inviting her to the wedding.

Stacey was stunned by her confession and told her that it wasn’t a good idea due to Kat and Zoe’s turbulent relationship.

A concerned Kat asked what was wrong with the pair and Lily soon admitted that she messaged Zoe, who was now in London, asking her to meet Kat at Peggy’s wine bar to talk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHsk1_0gxTRN7H00

Kat was livid with Lily for unexpectedly inviting Zoe to the wedding. (Image credit: BBC)

However, Lily didn’t get the reaction she was expecting as Kat was furious and insulted her, before Lily stormed off.

Stacey convinced Kat to meet with Zoe and she anxiously waited for her daughter to arrive at Peggy’s.

Sadly, Zoe never turned up and it looks as though fans won’t be getting the explosive return they wanted.

Despite this, viewers are still pleading for her to make a surprise comeback…

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

