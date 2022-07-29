Police Arrest Two Suspects In Connection With Assault

www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Mateo deputies seek suspect in assault
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff’s […]
Arrest made after armed suspect threatens bystanders in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department arrested an armed individual for making threats and slashing multiple tires at a Target parking lot on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the police department, July 31. Officers responded to reports of an armed subject attempting to stab innocent bystanders with a knife after slashing […]
Richmond police patrol activity report: July 29-31
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 29-31,...
crimevoice.com
Man wanted in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Redwood City
Originally published as a Redwood City Police Department Facebook post:. “The Redwood City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Miguel Aguayo who is an outstanding suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run vehicle collision. On 2/6/2022, Miguel Aguayo Arreola was driving on El Camino Real in Redwood City when he struck and killed a motorcyclist. He immediately fled the scene without stopping or rendering medical assistance to the injured motorcyclist or notifying the police of his involvement. A felony warrant is on file for his arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sfstandard.com
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City area man hospitalized after assault
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff's news release issued early Tuesday morning.
Teenage boy shot dead in San Francisco Sunnydale District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in San Francisco's Sunnydale District Monday, police said.The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Monday on the unit block of Brookdale Avenue between Sunnydale and Geneva Avenues near McLaren Park. Police said officers who arrived found the teenager suffering from more than one gunshot wound.Officers began life-saving efforts until medics arrived. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.There were no arrests nor was there any suspect information available. Police asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly woman attacked, robbed in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - An elderly woman in San Francisco was attacked Sunday late afternoon. Upon receiving report of a robbery, San Francisco police went to the 100 block of Francisco Street Sunday at about 5:02 p.m. There, police found the 70-year-old victim, who said she was approached by four juvenile...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
SF firefighter arrested after Oakland man shot over puppy breeding dispute
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man. A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
crimevoice.com
Bay Area man booked amid organized retail theft investigation
All photos courtesy of San Francisco Police Department. San Francisco police have arrested a suspect and recovered nearly $200,000 in stolen merchandise amid a four-month organized retail theft investigation. San Francisco PD’s Burglary Unit and Organized Retail Theft Task Force launched the investigation in early 2022, specifically focusing on thefts...
Hayward man fatally shot in Richmond
A 47-year-old Hayward man was fatally shot in Richmond Sunday night, police said. At 1030 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Wall Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation located at 33rd and Waller registering 21 rounds. Officers also received calls from residents of a gunshot victim, according Richmond Police Department Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oakland men arrested in Pacifica for catalytic converter thefts, one suspect escaped
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakland men were arrested in Pacifica early Sunday morning for stealing catalytic converters, the Pacifica Police Department said in a press release. Jose Morales, 35, and Santiago Valdovinos, 41, were taken into custody, while a third suspect got away. A Pacifica Police Department officer attempted to pull over a Nissan […]
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of Passenger for Auto Theft Warrant
At about 11:31 pm Friday night, a Turlock Police officer near Motel 6, 250 South Walnut Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and her passenger, identifying him as Emanuel Ribeiro,...
KTVU FOX 2
Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious
SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
Woman arrested for possession of ‘ghost gun’
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested Saturday for possession of an unserialized firearm, or ‘ghost gun’, according to police. A police officer with the Antioch Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver fled from the area, but the police officer was able to locate the vehicle parked […]
California Robber Smacks Victim With Vinegar Bottle, Steals Phone
The bottle shattered on the victims face.
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro crash leaves dirt bike driver dead
San Leandro police are investigating a crash involving a van and dirt bike. Police say they arrived on the scene near Washington Ave. and Castro St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male with significant injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Dublin; police arrest driver for DUI
DUBLIN -- A woman walking in the middle of a roadway in Dublin was killed by an SUV Sunday evening, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.Dublin police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. along the 6200 block of Dougherty Road just north of Dublin Blvd. It was determined the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes when she was hit by a Chevrolet SUV.Alameda County Fire Department crews and medics performed life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead. The SUV driver, identified as 42-year-old Giovanni Fissore, remained at the scene and he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.The victim's identity was withheld until the county coroner's office was able to notify her family.Anyone who may have witnessed the accident was asked to contact Dublin Police at 925-833-6638.
SFGate
1 Dead, Several People Injured In Shootings Sunday
OAKLAND (BCN) Sunday was a violent day in Oakland with four shootings including one fatal, police said Monday. Guns rang out in East Oakland, West Oakland and near Oakland Technical High School along Broadway. One person died of at least one gunshot wound following a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m....
Comments / 1