Turkey: Germany must be impartial in disputes with Greece

www.sfgate.com
Related
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
SFGate
Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as Moscow's war machine crawls across Ukraine's east, trying to achieve the Kremlin's goal of securing full control over the country's industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians...
Putin Pal Gerhard Schroeder Claims Russia Wants to Negotiate to End War
Russia wants to reach a negotiated solution to end its war on Ukraine, according to former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. The ex-leader, who is a personal friend of Vladimir Putin, said last month’s agreement on allowing grain shipments to leave Ukraine might pave the way to a broader peace arrangement. “The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution,” Schroeder told German media on Wednesday, adding that he had met Putin in Moscow last week. “A first success is the grain deal, perhaps that can be slowly expanded to a ceasefire.” Schroeder, who was chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has been heavily criticized for his close ties to Russia, including taking jobs with Russian state-owned energy company Rosneft.Read it at Reuters
Russia-Ukraine war live: 10m Ukraine border crossings since Russian invasion, UN says; first grain exports arrive in Turkey
First shipment of grain to leave since invasion reaches Turkish waters; number of border crossings from Ukraine passes 10m mark
RELATED PEOPLE
Nuclear expert says Ukraine's nuclear plant 'completely out of control' because of war
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Wednesday that Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed Europe's largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia into "grave" danger. Grossi said the situation with the plant is "completely out of control" because of the shelling around the...
Taiwan says Chinese live-fire drills amount to ‘blockade’ in response to Pelosi visit
Taiwan has said that Chinese military drills in waters around the island nation amounts to a “blockade”, adding that it is exploring alternative routes to avoid those areas.After US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on Tuesday despite continued threats of serious consequences from Beijing, the Chinese military announced four days of military exercises with artillery fire in waters around Taiwan. The drills, which began on Tuesday night after Ms Pelosi landed on the island, featured J-20 stealth fighter jets and test firing of conventional missiles, according to the state-run Global Times.The drills may result in delays...
It's time to start worrying about China again
China is one of the US' largest customers. As its economy struggles and tensions over Taiwan rise, the United States is bracing for impact.
Taiwan Vows Army Will 'Stick to Its Posts' During China's War Games
China's unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan are part of what the White House anticipates will be a long-term response to Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip is a dangerous, selfish legacy play
SFGATE editor Alex Shultz on Pelosi's inconceivable, self-centered decision.
UK service sector growth hits 17-month low; as economy ‘heads for stagflation’ – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
Comments / 0