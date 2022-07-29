ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How we did this: Investigation into the 2021 heat dome deaths

At least 96 Oregonians died in a catastrophic heat event last summer.

Statesman Journal reporters Claire Withycombe and Dianne Lugo wanted to know more about the people who died and whether anything could have been done to prevent their deaths.

More: As heat returns, state has done little to determine why nearly 100 people died in 2021

But as they began their research, they discovered that no state agency had shared detailed information about what happened to those people and why.

An after-action report by Multnomah County on the heat event provided some information about factors like access to air conditioning in the deaths there, and the Oregon Health Authority shared some basic demographic information with lawmakers about heat deaths in the summer of 2021.

Lugo and Withycombe obtained basic biographical information from the Oregon State Police, which oversees the state medical examiner, about the people that died.

They used information in that dataset to guide them in finding relatives of people who died in the Salem area. They also requested and got recordings of some 911 calls, which provided more details about what happened.

This reporting took Lugo and Withycombe to Monmouth, Woodburn and northeast Salem. The families of those who died shared more about their loved ones and what they knew about what happened to them.

The reporters contacted all of the medical examiners from counties where people died of heat issues during the heat dome. Only Washington County responded to requests for information about the deaths.

Withycombe spoke to Tom Stenson, deputy legal director of Disability Rights Oregon, who had acquired detailed death investigations from medical examiners under a special "protection and advocacy" authority.

Stenson told Withycombe many of those who died had disabilities, something state and Multnomah County reports had not mentioned.

Lugo sought out researchers and scientists who could talk more about what happened meteorologically in last year's heat dome and temperature and climate disparities between different neighborhoods.

Lugo and Withycombe also interviewed doctors to get a better understanding of heat's toll on the human body. For young children, older adults and people with underlying medical conditions, heat can be especially dangerous.

During their reporting on the broader story, Lugo and Withycombe discovered the state had not begun to distribute thousands of free air conditioners the state Legislature in January designated $5 million toward.

Oregon promised free ACs: Here's the status of that effort

They paused as weather forecasts began predicting 100-degree temperatures and wrote an article about the status of that program.

On July 25, two weeks after the story first published, OHA announced it had received about 1,000 of the 3,000 units they expect this summer and had started to distribute them.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: How we did this: Investigation into the 2021 heat dome deaths

Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

