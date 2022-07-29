ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Want to help those affected by Kentucky flooding? Here's what you can donate and where

By Thomas Birmingham, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
As flood waters rip through large regions of Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that people are expected to lose their lives, and "hundreds are going to lose their homes."

Kentucky floods:A day later, here's everything we know about the flooding in Eastern Kentucky

Here are some things you can do to help:

Beshear announced Thursday morning there would soon be many without water throughout the region, and so he stressed that for anyone who wants to help and begin donating, they should focus all donations on water and cleaning supplies for the time being. According to his office, they are helping to organize truckloads of water to begin being delivered to affected areas.

He also said that for now, there's no real need to prioritize any clothing donations.

Where to donate

Many organizations have already begun to rally funds to send to those currently watching their homes be swept away.

Beshear's office launched the Team Eastern Kentucky Relief Fund, with 100% of funds collected going toward families impacted by the storm. Donate here.

eKY Mutual Aid, a network of local residents "offering support and solidarity across the 606," has posted a flood relief fund, with a current goal of $20,000. Donate here.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has a similar fund, and they have stated all will be going directly to rescue efforts. Donate here.

Additionally, the local media organization Appalshop is conglomerating all official sources of information regarding mutual aid donations and updates on the situation, which can be found here.

