Pro-Trump influencer upset after documents detailing 'substantial' cooperation with FBI are released

sounds like this guy is a traitor to both sides, as well as the people who he calls friends. how does he go around these people knowing what he did to them
Is he worried that someone might change one of the lines from the Beatles song A little help from my friends, to With a little leniency from the feds, I helped to convict my friends.
They promised you what and they did what?Oh my,whats arioter to do.You best shut up while you ahead.All of a sudden yall dont understand how govt works.But you guys are finding out how it doent work.I hope you guys are being cast for:ORANGE IS THE NEW WHITE.IM NOT TALKING ABOUT TRUMP EITHER.
Related
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump
Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ivanka's former chief of staff contradicts reason why Ivanka was at the Jan. 6 rally
Trump's criminal intent is now clear. Merrick Garland's intentions aren't.
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
Trump supporter who assaulted police at the Capitol gets five years in prison
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
Attorney General Merrick Garland memo suggests no federal indictment of Donald Trump before November election
AG Garland says Trump’s potential 2024 candidacy will not impact Jan. 6 investigation
Jared Kushner claims John Kelly shoved wife Ivanka Trump
Petition to Remove Clarence Thomas from US Supreme Court Receives More Than 1 Million Signatures
Top Jan. 6 rally organizer wanted to stop Barack Obama's certification as president in 2009, report says
A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 267