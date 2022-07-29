ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro-Trump influencer upset after documents detailing 'substantial' cooperation with FBI are released

By Ryan J. Reilly
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Comments / 267

Timothy Jackson
4d ago

sounds like this guy is a traitor to both sides, as well as the people who he calls friends. how does he go around these people knowing what he did to them

Victim of Las Vegas
4d ago

Is he worried that someone might change one of the lines from the Beatles song A little help from my friends, to With a little leniency from the feds, I helped to convict my friends.

Brenda Gobert
4d ago

They promised you what and they did what?Oh my,whats arioter to do.You best shut up while you ahead.All of a sudden yall dont understand how govt works.But you guys are finding out how it doent work.I hope you guys are being cast for:ORANGE IS THE NEW WHITE.IM NOT TALKING ABOUT TRUMP EITHER.

