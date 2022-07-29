Sunshine expected much of Friday

Following a quiet weekend low pressure will approach dragging a cold front across the area Monday. This boundary will kick off some passing showers and thunderstorms starting early Monday lingering into the afternoon hours in spots. We could use more rain so any that does fall will be welcome. Skies remain on the mostly cloudy side with temperatures not as warm as over the weekend. High temperatures Monday from 67-77F as that front passes from west to east. SW winds will turn NW'erly between 10-20 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO