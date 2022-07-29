Sunshine expected much of Friday

upnorthlive.com
Showers expected to pass through northern Michigan
Following a quiet weekend low pressure will approach dragging a cold front across the area Monday. This boundary will kick off some passing showers and thunderstorms starting early Monday lingering into the afternoon hours in spots. We could use more rain so any that does fall will be welcome. Skies remain on the mostly cloudy side with temperatures not as warm as over the weekend. High temperatures Monday from 67-77F as that front passes from west to east. SW winds will turn NW'erly between 10-20 mph.
More storms expected to hit Kentucky after flooding leaves 37 dead, officials say
More storms are bearing down across Kentucky Monday night with new flood watches going into effect, covering the entire area affected by last week's deadly flash flooding. The death toll from those storms is now up to 37, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who says hundreds more are unaccounted for. He expects first responders to continue finding bodies for weeks.
'Saildrones' in Lake Superior will study fish populations
LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced they are working with Saildrone Inc. to operate two Unscrewed Surface Vechicles, called "Saildrones," to study fish populations in Lake Superior. The Saildrones are scheduled to be launched from Ashland, Wisconsin on August 8 and will sail through the central...
Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 28, governor says
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky reached 28 on Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear said 15 people have died from historic flooding last week in Knott County, followed by six in Breathitt, three in Perry and two each in Clay and Letcher counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Body pulled from Lake St. Clair after swimming dogs found
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man’s body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a...
President Biden joins Gov. Whitmer virtually to celebrate passage of the CHIPS Act
HEMLOCK, Mich. — President Biden joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer virtually in Hemlock today to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS act, which aims to boost domestic chip production. Biden had planned to visit Hemlock in person, but tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time Saturday, July 30. “The...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, Aug 2
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,692,485 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,534. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 20,173 new cases and 106 deaths on August 2. The average daily...
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
MSP help Wisconsin police search for homicide suspect who might be in U.P.
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are assisting the Green Bay Police Department with a homicide investigation, according to an email from Lt. Mark Giannunzio. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, MSP stated. The suspect is believed to have stolen the...
County prosecutors in Michigan can begin criminalizing abortion, Court of Appeals rules
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's county prosecutors could have the ability to prosecute abortion cases in the future, according to a new court ruling, essentially ending Michigan's broad status as a state able to provide abortion access. The ruling by three Court of Appeals judges Monday splits Michigan into two...
'Smooth and successful': Secretary of State reports no major issues in August primary
LANSING, Mich., (WPBn/WGTU) -- "Smooth and successful.” That's what Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is calling Tuesday's election. Secretary Benson says the biggest takeaway from the August Primary is that Michigan elections are secure and safe and the results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people.
MSP: Man arrested for reckless driving after reaching speeds of 130 mph on I-696
METRO DETROIT, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a 30-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving after he reached speeds of more than 130 mph on I-696. The man from Eastpointe allegedly told police he was, "upset and looking to track down his wife". His vehicle was also impounded.
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe's demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is holding the nation's first test of voter feelings about the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people statewide deciding Tuesday whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the...
MI Secretary of State assures voters' rights will be protected for Aug. and Nov. elections
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Tuesday will be the first election since the presidential election of 2020, where some people were unhappy with the outcome and claimed there was voter fraud. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is assuring voters their rights will be protected in Tuesday’s election and in the general...
