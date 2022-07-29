ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, VA

Augusta Free Press

Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit

The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
fox5dc.com

2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Yorktown, VA
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

As gas prices fall, picking the right pump could save almost a dollar per gallon

NORFOLK, Va. — Gas prices in Virginia Beach averaged $3.95 per gallon Monday after falling 16.6 cents last week, according to a GasBuddy survey. The survey looked at a bunch of gas stations in Virginia Beach and found, among other things, that gas prices in the area are down 75 cents per gallon from a month ago. But, how much of that price drop drivers see at the pump depends on the gas station they go to.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.
VIRGINIA STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Va. Man, 51, Dies When Skiff Crashes into Barge

A Chesapeake, Va. man has died after a boat crash on the Elizabeth River. Virginia Marine Police say 51-year-old Jack Dolton Edwards Jr. was driving a 14-foot Carolina Skiff around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening when it crashed into an anchored barge near the Veterans Bridge, which carries Rt. 17/Dominion Blvd. over the Elizabeth River.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

