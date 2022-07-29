www.visityorktown.org
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
Red, black and striped all over: Virginia Zoo welcomes baby red river hog
The Virginia Zoo is welcoming its newest resident — a baby red river hog born to first-time mom Tikiti.
French bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder fostered in Virginia
21 French bulldogs were rescued from a Midwest breeder who had health issues and was downsizing, according to a Windsor-based rescue organization. The dogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads.
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story immediate traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
JEB Little Creek-Fort Story reports new traffic patterns for entry
NORFOLK, Va. — A traffic flow change is coming to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach. According to a statement from the U.S. Navy, Gate 3, which is located at the intersection of Shore Drive and Helicopter Road, will be open 24 hours a day. Gate...
Rare book by Thomas Jefferson found in library donation box
“We’ve never had an opportunity to acquire an 1829 edition. This publication is essentially a first edition of one of Thomas Jefferson’s little known works.”
New Kent County Fair kicks off this coming Saturday
The New Kent County Fair will be held next weekend, with two special events in the days leading up to the fair.
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
Youngkin’s pick for Virginia’s historic resources board resigns after comments on Confederate statues, slavery
A historian appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources by Gov. Glenn Youngkin has resigned from the board following controversial comments she made about Confederate statues, the Civil War and slavery.
Newport News woman robbed at gunpoint in Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad
A Newport News woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday, all over an iPhone. She says she's lucky to be alive after the suspect's gun misfired.
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
As gas prices fall, picking the right pump could save almost a dollar per gallon
NORFOLK, Va. — Gas prices in Virginia Beach averaged $3.95 per gallon Monday after falling 16.6 cents last week, according to a GasBuddy survey. The survey looked at a bunch of gas stations in Virginia Beach and found, among other things, that gas prices in the area are down 75 cents per gallon from a month ago. But, how much of that price drop drivers see at the pump depends on the gas station they go to.
Blue USPS mailboxes in Virginia Beach closed over mail theft concerns
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — “Do not use. Come inside.” That’s the message on the blue mailboxes outside the Acredale Post Office in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville neighborhood. A sign on the boxes warns of a US Postal Inspection Service Crime Alert. It says authorities are investigating...
5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
Va. Man, 51, Dies When Skiff Crashes into Barge
A Chesapeake, Va. man has died after a boat crash on the Elizabeth River. Virginia Marine Police say 51-year-old Jack Dolton Edwards Jr. was driving a 14-foot Carolina Skiff around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening when it crashed into an anchored barge near the Veterans Bridge, which carries Rt. 17/Dominion Blvd. over the Elizabeth River.
