Columbus, OH

Ohio State football's defensive line has depth, but can genuine stars emerge?

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of six stories looking at the most pressing questions facing Ohio State football as it prepares for the 2022 season.

Today, Part 5 : Who can emerge as a star on the defensive line?

In the past decade, Ohio State has been blessed with three ultra-elite defensive linemen and plenty more just below that.

Defensive end Joey Bosa dominated on the Buckeyes’ 2014 title team. His brother Nick played at the same level, and his season-ending injury in 2018 was a major reason Ohio State fell short of making the College Football Playoff. Chase Young was another generational talent.

'We expect a top-10 defense': Ohio State football's Ryan Day has high hopes for turnaround

And there were others – Johnathan Hankins, Michael Bennett, Adolphus Washington, Tyquan Lewis, Sam Hubbard, Jalyn Holmes, Dre’Mont Jones, DaVon Hamilton – who any program would brag about having.

It’s an incredibly high bar the Buckeyes have maintained in the tenure of Larry Johnson, who’s considered the best defensive line coach in college football history.

OSU football head coach Ryan Day: '... Who's going to take the next step?'

Last year, the Buckeyes’ defensive line was generally solid. At times, it was excellent. But in losses to Oregon and Michigan, it got pushed around in the run game. Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett led the Buckeyes with only 5½ sacks. As a team, OSU had 37 sacks and ranked tied for 28th nationally.

Johnson is the only returning coach on the defensive staff, and there is pressure on him to get his unit back to its lofty standard. As training camp opens, whether it can do so is one of the team’s biggest questions.

Ohio State football: DB Lathan Ransom to be 'ready to roll' for preseason training camp

The defensive line has plenty of quality depth. Probably 12 players have a legitimate chance to play in the rotation system that Johnson favors. But is anyone ready to play at close to a Bosa or Young level?

“It's good to have depth,” coach Ryan Day said. “But who's going to take the next step as the next great one to be the guy that we're counting on to make a play on third down when the game's on the line? That'll be the challenge.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDxUm_0gxTP1qy00

Zach Harrison

The Buckeyes have plenty of candidates.

Zach Harrison was a five-star recruit from Olentangy Orange who has steadily improved. He showed flashes of dominance last year as well as more overall consistency. Harrison led the team with eight tackles for loss. But if he’s going to become elite he must have more than the four sacks he had in 2021.

'I'm living the dream.': Zach Harrison revels in his role as an Ohio State leader

“He's had a really good offseason,” Day said. “I’m really impressed with just the way he's going about his business. Looks awesome, so we're expecting a big year from Zach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yET5_0gxTP1qy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paFhh_0gxTP1qy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYDPJ_0gxTP1qy00

J.T. Tuimoloau

J.T. Tuimoloau’s recruitment last summer extended almost to the start of training camp before he finally decided to become a Buckeye. Ranked as one of the top overall prospects in the country, Tuimoloau’s talent was evident from the start. His 4½ tackles for loss and 2½ sacks as a freshman should serve as a tease for what he can be.

Buckeyes: Despite late arrival, J.T. Tuimoloau making early impact on Ohio State defensive line

“J.T.'s just so fast and very athletic for his size,” safety Ronnie Hickman said.

Jack Sawyer

Jack Sawyer was Ohio State’s other five-star defensive end in its 2021 recruiting class. Johnson referred to him as a finesse player last year, but the Pickerington native has gained about 30 pounds, which should enable him to use power as well as speed.

OSU football: Ohio State football projected to win each game in 2022, per ESPN football power index

“These are guys that do not have limitations,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said of Sawyer and Tuimoloau. “It's my job to grow them to put them into the different positions to succeed and to utilize their skills to the fullest, but there's no limits on their success.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zepmc_0gxTP1qy00

Tyleik Williams

Tyleik Williams had five sacks as a freshman in only 114 pass rushes, according to Pro Football Focus, and 21 pressures. But he was held back by his physical conditioning .

“I was fat,” he said this spring.

OSU football: After losing 40 pounds, Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams looks to show more than flashes

Williams lost 40 pounds by the spring , which should aid his impressive initial quickness off the snap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IA6LQ_0gxTP1qy00

Taron Vincent

Taron Vincent entered OSU as a five-star tackle but has been beset by injuries . Finally healthy at the end of last year, he was a force in the Rose Bowl and looks poised to build on that.

OSU Buckeyes: Ohio State football adds four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore in 2023 class

“I think Taron is going to be great,” Knowles said. “He's got experience. He showed great leadership and a great attitude. He’s open to the process of wanting to learn the new system. And he's smart. He's picked things up quickly, so I think the sky's the limit.”

Other Buckeyes poised for breakthroughs on Ohio State football's defensive line

Day also mentioned the return of defensive end Tyler Friday, who missed last season with a torn ACL. Javontae Jean-Baptiste is a fifth-year defensive end and tackle Jerron Cage is in his sixth year with the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mC6OV_0gxTP1qy00

Michael Hall Jr., Ty Hamilton and possibly freshman Caden Curry could also be poised for breakthroughs.

OSU: 2023 DL John Walker chooses UCF over Ohio State football, questions remain for Buckeyes

“We have so many guys on the D-line right now,” Day said. “It's a deep group, and I think when you see some of their body changes, you're going to be surprised. They've had a great offseason.”

A great offseason is nice. But only if it translates to the season.

Bill Rabinowitz covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at brabinowitz@dispatch.com or on Twitter @brdispatch .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football's defensive line has depth, but can genuine stars emerge?

NBC4 Columbus

20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old was shot in the face on the city’s east side Saturday, police said. Around 3 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2600 block of Orono Pike near Reynoldsburg where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and left hip, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.

When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
wdrb.com

WDRB honored with 16 Emmy awards at 2022 awards ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night. WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. “It is an honor to be recognized...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing children from Columbus’ west side found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two children are reported missing Monday from the west side of Columbus have been found safe. Cecilia Montgomery, 9, had been last seen Monday leaving her home near Gimbles Street walking a small, brown Yorkie. Miracle Montgomery, 11, had been last seen Monday leaving her home on Gimble Drive walking a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Beer Garden Patios in Columbus

When is a patio more than just a patio? When it’s a beer garden!. We asked our readers to help us out by picking their favorite patios in Columbus, and the number one spot for “Best Beer Garden” went to Gemüt Biergarten in Olde Towne East.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in two separate Columbus shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two victims are both in stable condition following two separate shootings within 10 minutes of each other Sunday night in Columbus. Columbus police said the first shooting was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. outside a business on the 4400 block of Walford Street just off of Morse Road. The victim in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
