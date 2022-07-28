Prankster Turns Minneapolis Fountain into Big Soapy Mess

hot1047.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
‘This Is Us’ Star Spotted Bartending In Minnesota
It has been about two months since the season finale of 'This Is Us'. One star from the hit show decided to do some guest bartending in Minnesota. Justin Hartley, known as Kevin Pearson on the show, did some guest bartending at the Westin Edina Galleria in Edina this past Friday. The Westin describes the business as:
This Story of Five Minnesotans Shows Minnesota Nice Still Exists
Four Minnesotan women and one Minnesotan boy were waiting at the John F. Kennedy Airport for their flight when it was suddenly canceled. After waiting for hours and then hearing that the JetBlue flight from NYC to Minneapolis was canceled these Minnesotans realized they should do something. Those who were...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests
Starbucks workers at a south Minneapolis store are on strike, joining workers in Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia and other cities who are ramping up pressure as they seek to negotiate union contracts. Customers who pulled up to the drive-thru on Sunday morning at 4712 Cedar Avenue were told there’d be no coffee today or tomorrow but […] The post Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
The suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later while getting off the river downstream.
Smack Shack to celebrate Crayfest on Aug. 6
MINNEAPOLIS — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Smack Shack is celebrating its annual Crayfest on Saturday Aug. 6 from noon to 7 p.m. in the North Loop of Minneapolis. The event started as a way to further Smack Shack's sustainability mission, and deplete the invasive crayfish...
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
point2homes.com
2123 Sheridan Avenue N, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55411
This highly sought after, convenient, location will not last. Walk to Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Theodore Wirth Golf Course & Regional Park & all it has to offer. Minutes to downtown, freeways, schools & shopping in both Minneapolis & Golden Valley. Your stunning Southeastern sunsets & views of the Downtown Minneapolis skyline are breathtaking & priceless. This spacious floorplan boasts 4 beds, 2 full baths, high ceilings, SS appliances, refinished original hardwood harmonizing with new carpet, new/newer mechanicals, multiple outdoor living spaces. No surface has been left untouched. A true pride in craftsmanship shines through inside/out. Add equity with finishable basement!
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
travelnoire.com
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
wearegreenbay.com
Man accused of stabbing five people while tubing on Wisconsin River identified
SOMERSET, Wis. (WFRV) – The man accused of stabbing five people, one of which died, while on the Apple River has been identified. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was identified as the man accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River. He is reportedly from Prior Lake, Minnesota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minneapolis ad agency buys up billboard that was spoiling employees' skyline view
A Minneapolis advertising agency came up with a clever solution to the billboard that was blocking the view of the downtown skyline from its office. Solve was finding the view from its office at 9 South 12th Street marred by the large billboard placed atop a building on Hennepin Avenue, depicting ads including the ubiquitous Kris Lindahl "Guaranteed Offer" ad, among others.
MPD investigating overnight shooting on I-35W ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.Police responded just after 2 a.m.The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
Luigi the dog defies the odds, returns home safe after 29 days
MINNEAPOLIS — This is a story of survival that played out in the vast forests of the Boundary Waters. For 29 days, a 6-year-old dog named Luigi overcame all odds with barely a scratch on him. He reunited with his owner, Zane Brunette, Monday. It's a reunion Brunette wasn't...
millcitytimes.com
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
fox9.com
Three teens arrested for burglary spree across Edina and Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - Three teens have been arrested for their part in what police believe to be a weekend robbery spree. The Edina Police Department arrested three male teenagers for their involvement in a 48-hour crime spree in both Edina and Minneapolis that began Saturday, July 23, with a stolen Audi Q3 sport utility vehicle taken from a business in the Southdale area of Edina. According to police, the car was then used in five purse-snatching incidents in Edina and Minneapolis.
valleynewslive.com
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE 11)- While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have...
Teen shot in face in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of 24th Avenue North just before 6 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his face. Officials say they believe the injuries are non life-threatening.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0