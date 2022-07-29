McAllen Pawn Shop Owner Admits To Illegal Ammo Sales

www.kurv.com
Son of former cartel drug lord pleads guilty to gun smuggling charges
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The son of the former head of the Gulf cartel has pleaded guilty to weapons charges. Osiel Cardenas Jr., 30, attempted to purchase 10 semi-automatic rifles and intended to export them to Mexico. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Officer,...
Son Of Ex-Gulf Cartel Chief Admits To Weapons Smuggling
A guilty plea to gun smuggling charges from the son of an infamous Gulf Cartel kingpin. Osiel Cardenas Junior Tuesday admitted to attempting to purchase 10 high-powered rifles to be smuggled into Mexico. The plea came in Brownsville federal court, where Cardenas will return November 8th to learn his punishment....
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
Man Arrested In Hidalgo After 138 Pounds Of Cocaine Found In Attic
A South Texas man faces drug distribution charges after nearly 140 pounds of cocaine was found in his attic. Agents with the DEA searched a Hidalgo home last week and found a cardboard box in a bedroom containing more than a pound of cocaine. A further search found 57 additional packages of cocaine in the attic weighing over 136 pounds.
Fourth Suspect Arrested In Downtown Brownsville Kidnapping
A fourth suspect has been arrested in the abduction of a woman in downtown Brownsville last week. Police arrested Michelle Lee Rubio on charges of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized crime. Her arrest comes almost a week after police took three people into custody for snatching 20-year-old Leslie Quiroga off a street in downtown Brownsville. She was let go a short time later, apparently unharmed. At the time of their arrests, the three suspects – a man, woman, and 17-year-old boy – told investigators that Quiroga owed them money.
Brownsville PD searching for person of interest in car theft
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person of interest in a vehicle theft case. A 2020 gray Nissan Sentra was taken from the 2700 block of North Frontage Road on July 10, 2022. Surveillance footage from the Gateway International Bridge captured an image of the […]
McAllen Police Investigation Into Shooting Leads To Murder Charge
McAllen police investigates homicide
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are investigating an incident involving a man acting in self-defense and shooting another individual. Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave at about 3:35 p.m. According to a press release, the reporting person called McAllen PD stating “he shot a male … in self-defense.” […]
Edinburg Police Investigating Infant’s Death
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
One Dead, One In Custody Following Gunfire Outside McAllen Business
Edinburg PD investigates death of unresponsive baby
BPD: Newborn, mom killed in rollover, driver asleep at wheel
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the names of the individuals in the rollover BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-month-old baby was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday night. The Brownsville Police Department said the baby and her mother were killed in the accident after being ejected from the vehicle. At 4:25 p.m. […]
Pawn shop owner pleads guilty to selling ammunition
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The owner of a pawn shop in McAllen pleaded guilty to selling ammunition to a person unlawfully in the United States. Daniel Gallegos, 67, plead guilty to charges of providing ammunition to a prohibited person, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice. Gallegos is the owner and […]
School shooting survivor wants ‘hard questions’, gets silence
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Grulla High School student Amanda Solis survived a school shooting in Ciudad Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas, Mexico as a kindergartner. “If you go online and you searched it up, you won’t find anything because the Tamaulipas government is very good at hiding what happens,” Solis said. Solis shared her story of survival at Texas […]
Driver killed in San Benito three-vehicle crash identified
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – San Benito Police Department has identified the victim in a three-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend. San Benito Police responded to the intersection of Bonner Street and Business 77, located in front of the HEB and Walmart, in reference to a three-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The driver […]
Harlingen City Commission recommends HCISD form its own PD
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission’s recent decision to give the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District two years to develop its own police department has residents in disagreement about what is best for the safety of their children in schools. The Harlingen City Commission was to discuss whether to continue a memorandum of […]
Suarez: More corporate jet hangars at Mid Valley Airport means more business for Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – If you have corporate jets flying in and out of your community it can only mean one thing: business deals. That is the view of Weslaco Mayor David Suarez. Speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for six new corporate jet hangars at Mid Valley Airport, he said: “The demand for these six new corporate jet hangars tells us that international trade is alive and well here in Weslaco.”
Tax-Free Weekend at RGV malls
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the tax-free weekend approaching, Rio Grande Valley malls and outlets announced they will be offering the public clothing, footwear, and backpacks for all their back-to-school needs. A news release from the Sunrise Mall in Brownsville advises shoppers to make a list. Write down all clothing, footwear, school supplies, and essential […]
Rollover crash kills Donna man, other hospitalized
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Sunday night. DPS said the accident happened around 8:16 p.m. on Border Avenue south of FM 495 in Donna. The initial investigation showed a green Chevrolet Suburban, occupied by two people, was traveling southbound on Border Avenue south of FM […]
