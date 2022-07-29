Ferrari 296 GT3 Race Car Debuts With 20 Percent Greater Downforce Than 488 GT3

www.motor1.com
Related
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Interior Spied For The First Time
Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.
Toyota Hilux AT44 Is A Six-Wheeled Monster Truck Made For The Extremes
Arctic Trucks has gained notoriety for making hardcore rigs for equally extreme purposes. However, the Icelandic company faced challenges during its expedition in Antarctica in 2008. To get back to the challenge, Arctic Trucks made a rig out of a Toyota Hilux. It's an AT44 rig, which was named after...
Chevy Corvette Electric Sedan Coming 2025, Corvette SUV To Follow: Report
As the automotive industry transitions towards battery-powered personal mobility, at least a few legendary models will switch to zero-emissions powertrains in their future generations. For America, the Dodge Challenger and Charger are likely two of the most iconic models expected to become fully electric and it seems that even the Chevrolet Corvette won’t escape the inevitable electrification. The current C8 generation will get hybrid versions but its successor will most likely switch to a battery-fed powertrain.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Wood Carving Looks Ready To Conquer Moab
The attention to detail on this wood-carved model is astonishing. When Jeep started selling the Wrangler Rubicon 392 in 2021, it was a coveted vehicle. After all, it's the first Wrangler that comes equipped with a V8 engine right off the factory. There's just one problem though – it's very...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Chevy Colorado; Cross-Country Motorcycle Road Trip: RAC #82
It's podcast time! This week, RideApart Editor-In-Chief Jason Marker joins us to discuss his cross-country adventure on a Ural motorcycle. Plus, we talk about some new pickup trucks. We kick the show off by checking out the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. The new generation of the pickup has an extensive array...
Motor1.com
2024 Mercedes GLB Facelift Spied For The First Time
Having been revealed in June 2019, the Mercedes GLB still feels relatively fresh, but these spy shots show a mild facelift is already being worked on. The three-pointed star has been spotted out and about in Germany testing a lightly camouflaged prototype of the seven-seat compact crossover featuring disguise on the entire front fascia as well as on and around the taillights.
Lamborghini Believes Synthetic Fuels Could Be An Alternative To Going Electric
Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
GM To Penalize Flippers Of Corvette Z06, Hummer EV SUV, Escalade-V
GM continues its hunt for unauthorized dealers and resellers that do not adhere to the automaker's standards. In a letter obtained by Autoblog, GM North America President Steve Carlisle has presented a reminder to its dealers about their contractual requirements and GM's policies on selling new vehicles for resale. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Genesis G90 First Drive Review: For The Contrarian
You have to give kudos to Genesis for keeping the G90 alive at all. The automaker could have done away with it entirely, built another crossover, and blocked the two or three people on Instagram who might have complained. Sales numbers for the G90 in the US paint a very...
Dad Builds Wooden Mercedes AVTR Concept Replica For Son’s Birthday
It’s soothing to watch master woodcarvers create something unique from nature. They carve, whittle, and trim the wood into delicate shapes and stunning finished pieces. The latest creation from the ND - Woodworking Art YouTube channel qualifies for that distinction as it’s more than a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept. It’s a birthday present that moves under its own power.
Porsche Specialist Paul Stephens Debuts Lightweight 911 993R
The latest creation from Paul Stephens Autoart takes the 993-series Porsche 911 and turns it into the 993R. Paul Stephens started with a customer brief that asked for the 993 with every area improved by 25 percent. The build took five years to complete, during which time the coronavirus pandemic upended life, and it includes genuine Porsche Motorsport components and parts of Paul Stephens’ own design.
Hyundai Launching Minature Models Of Its N Cars
If BMW has a BMW M, Hyundai has its Hyundai N. The high-performance division of the Korean marque has made headlines last month with the unveiling of two concepts, plus an announcement of the production version of the Ioniq 5 N, coming in 2023. Now, Hyundai N Worldwide shared another news through its Instagram page involving its current N models in the US.
Mustang Vs Camaro Drag Race Proves Age-Old Rivalry Is Alive And Well
Find a list of the all-time top automotive rivalries and you'll surely see the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. These cars have defined an era and made the world a better place for car nuts. If not for these two, the '60s and the '70s would have been less interesting.
First BMW Neue Klasse Models To Be Sedan And SUV
With the i4 and iX, BMW currently has two of the hottest products on the EV market. These will be joined by a new generation of zero-emissions vehicles towards the middle of the decade, underpinned by what the Bavarian company calls Neue Klasse. It is a new architecture that is currently under development and we will first see it under the skin of an electric sedan and an electric SUV.
Audi RS3 Drag Races Kia EV6 GT: Can Five Cylinders Beat Two Electric Motors?
The hot hatch duels an electric crossover off the line. When Kia unveiled the EV6 GT last year, it lined up the electric crossover against fully fledged performance cars in a drag race to show the EV's performance credentials. It managed to beat a Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Porsche 911 Targa 4, Ferrari California T, and a Lamborghini Urus, losing only to a McLaren 570S. A new drag race – this time organized by an independent party – pits the EV6 GT against a far more humble performance machine.
How Does Audi RS Q E-Tron Dakar Rally Racer Perform In A Drag Race?
For the first time, Audi Sport's motorsport division has joined the famous Dakar Rally with a shiny new contender: the RS Q E-Tron. Officially unveiled this month, the rally racer was born to conquer various challenging terrains – far from the recently unveiled R8 LMS GT3 Evo II for the tarmac.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
Aston Martin Teases Two Models Debuting At Pebble Beach Concours
Aston Martin will debut two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Plus, there will be a demonstrator of the Valhalla's F1-inspired cockpit and test drives of the DBX707. The British brand is keeping the debuts a secret. The company describes one of them as a performance-focused vehicle...
Corvette Z06 Sales Training Preps Dealers For Ferrari, Porsche Buyers
There's no denying the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a proper supercar with serious performance. Much has been said about its high-revving, naturally aspirated V8, but apparently, Chevrolet is teaching the sales staff at dealerships to keep right on talking about the 5.5-liter engine should undecided buyers walk into the showroom.
New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition Launches In Japan
The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado soldiers on, and it’s now available in a new Matte Black Edition in Japan. This follows the 70th Anniversary Edition that launched last year, just before the new Land Cruiser debuted. The new Matte Black Edition doesn’t add any performance upgrades, but it does...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 1