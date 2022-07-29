ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ferrari 296 GT3 Race Car Debuts With 20 Percent Greater Downforce Than 488 GT3

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.motor1.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motor1.com

Chevy Corvette E-Ray Interior Spied For The First Time

Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevy Corvette Electric Sedan Coming 2025, Corvette SUV To Follow: Report

As the automotive industry transitions towards battery-powered personal mobility, at least a few legendary models will switch to zero-emissions powertrains in their future generations. For America, the Dodge Challenger and Charger are likely two of the most iconic models expected to become fully electric and it seems that even the Chevrolet Corvette won’t escape the inevitable electrification. The current C8 generation will get hybrid versions but its successor will most likely switch to a battery-fed powertrain.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Race Track#Performance Car#Downforce#Vehicles#Mc20#Fia
Motor1.com

2023 Chevy Colorado; Cross-Country Motorcycle Road Trip: RAC #82

It's podcast time! This week, RideApart Editor-In-Chief Jason Marker joins us to discuss his cross-country adventure on a Ural motorcycle. Plus, we talk about some new pickup trucks. We kick the show off by checking out the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. The new generation of the pickup has an extensive array...
CARS
Motor1.com

2024 Mercedes GLB Facelift Spied For The First Time

Having been revealed in June 2019, the Mercedes GLB still feels relatively fresh, but these spy shots show a mild facelift is already being worked on. The three-pointed star has been spotted out and about in Germany testing a lightly camouflaged prototype of the seven-seat compact crossover featuring disguise on the entire front fascia as well as on and around the taillights.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Believes Synthetic Fuels Could Be An Alternative To Going Electric

Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
CARS
Motor1.com

GM To Penalize Flippers Of Corvette Z06, Hummer EV SUV, Escalade-V

GM continues its hunt for unauthorized dealers and resellers that do not adhere to the automaker's standards. In a letter obtained by Autoblog, GM North America President Steve Carlisle has presented a reminder to its dealers about their contractual requirements and GM's policies on selling new vehicles for resale. The...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Motor1.com

2023 Genesis G90 First Drive Review: For The Contrarian

You have to give kudos to Genesis for keeping the G90 alive at all. The automaker could have done away with it entirely, built another crossover, and blocked the two or three people on Instagram who might have complained. Sales numbers for the G90 in the US paint a very...
CARS
Motor1.com

Dad Builds Wooden Mercedes AVTR Concept Replica For Son’s Birthday

It’s soothing to watch master woodcarvers create something unique from nature. They carve, whittle, and trim the wood into delicate shapes and stunning finished pieces. The latest creation from the ND - Woodworking Art YouTube channel qualifies for that distinction as it’s more than a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept. It’s a birthday present that moves under its own power.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Specialist Paul Stephens Debuts Lightweight 911 993R

The latest creation from Paul Stephens Autoart takes the 993-series Porsche 911 and turns it into the 993R. Paul Stephens started with a customer brief that asked for the 993 with every area improved by 25 percent. The build took five years to complete, during which time the coronavirus pandemic upended life, and it includes genuine Porsche Motorsport components and parts of Paul Stephens’ own design.
CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Launching Minature Models Of Its N Cars

If BMW has a BMW M, Hyundai has its Hyundai N. The high-performance division of the Korean marque has made headlines last month with the unveiling of two concepts, plus an announcement of the production version of the Ioniq 5 N, coming in 2023. Now, Hyundai N Worldwide shared another news through its Instagram page involving its current N models in the US.
CARS
Motor1.com

First BMW Neue Klasse Models To Be Sedan And SUV

With the i4 and iX, BMW currently has two of the hottest products on the EV market. These will be joined by a new generation of zero-emissions vehicles towards the middle of the decade, underpinned by what the Bavarian company calls Neue Klasse. It is a new architecture that is currently under development and we will first see it under the skin of an electric sedan and an electric SUV.
CARS
Motor1.com

Audi RS3 Drag Races Kia EV6 GT: Can Five Cylinders Beat Two Electric Motors?

The hot hatch duels an electric crossover off the line. When Kia unveiled the EV6 GT last year, it lined up the electric crossover against fully fledged performance cars in a drag race to show the EV's performance credentials. It managed to beat a Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Porsche 911 Targa 4, Ferrari California T, and a Lamborghini Urus, losing only to a McLaren 570S. A new drag race – this time organized by an independent party – pits the EV6 GT against a far more humble performance machine.
CARS
Motor1.com

Aston Martin Teases Two Models Debuting At Pebble Beach Concours

Aston Martin will debut two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Plus, there will be a demonstrator of the Valhalla's F1-inspired cockpit and test drives of the DBX707. The British brand is keeping the debuts a secret. The company describes one of them as a performance-focused vehicle...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Corvette Z06 Sales Training Preps Dealers For Ferrari, Porsche Buyers

There's no denying the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a proper supercar with serious performance. Much has been said about its high-revving, naturally aspirated V8, but apparently, Chevrolet is teaching the sales staff at dealerships to keep right on talking about the 5.5-liter engine should undecided buyers walk into the showroom.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy