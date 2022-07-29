Ferrari 296 GT3 Race Car Debuts With 20 Percent Greater Downforce Than 488 GT3

With the i4 and iX, BMW currently has two of the hottest products on the EV market. These will be joined by a new generation of zero-emissions vehicles towards the middle of the decade, underpinned by what the Bavarian company calls Neue Klasse. It is a new architecture that is currently under development and we will first see it under the skin of an electric sedan and an electric SUV.

CARS ・ 51 MINUTES AGO