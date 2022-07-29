ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia Network Renews ‘Art in Bloom,’ ‘Restored’ and Orders 3 New Series for Fall Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Chip and Joanna Gaines Magnolia Network has renewed “ Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry” and “Restored,” and it has ordered three new cooking and renovation series while also revealing its August slate of premiere dates.

Premiering this fall are new shows “Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia” (working title), “La Pitchoune: Cooking in France” and “Weekend Makeover” with DIY expert Jenni Yolo. “Art in Bloom” has been picked up for a third season and “Restored” for a seventh season, both set to premiere in the coming months.

“Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia” centers on the Montana-based chef as he invites viewers into his kitchen, where he prepares meals drawn from his Latin and Jewish heritage, using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Magnolia has orderes six half-hour episodes of the series from Linguine Prods.

In this “Weekend Makeover,” DIY expert Jenni Yolo refreshes a space in the home of a family member, client or friend over the course of a weekend. The nine-episode series hails from RIVR Media.

“La Pitchoune: Cooking in France” is a Citizen-produced, seven-episode docuseries that follows four friends running a cooking school in Julia Child’s former home. Students from all over travel to learn French cooking techniques in the kitchen where Julia cooked and wrote some of her most famous recipes.

Next month, Magnolia Network will premiere new series “Recipe Lost and Found,” “The Art of Vintage,” “Capturing Home,” “Rental Redo,” “Diary of an Old Home” and “Baked in Tradition,” as well as new seasons of “In with the Old” and “Bargain Mansions,” and a new Magnolia Workshop series “Cook Like a Chef: Recipes for the Home Cook with Chef Katie Button.”

See below for premiere dates and series descriptions for programs coming to Magnolia Network’s linear and streaming platforms in August.

Recipe Lost and Found – NEW SERIES – Classically trained chef and food anthropologist Casey Corn is on a journey to help people rediscover their lost family recipes, diving into each family’s history and culture to reveal the magic behind the dish. New episodes every Friday beginning August 5th (streaming only)

The Art of Vintage – NEW SERIES – Vintage dealer and designer Katie Saro creates one-of-a-kind spaces for her clients and shares her unique styling and design tips while transforming her own home room by room. New episodes every Saturday at 12 p.m. EST beginning August 6th (streaming + cable)

Capturing Home – NEW SERIES – Designers Amy Neunsinger and Kate Martindale take inspiration from homeowners’ personal stories to create custom, one-of-a-kind spaces for their families to gather. New episodes every Saturday at 1 p.m. EST beginning August 6th (streaming + cable)

In With the Old – NEW SEASON – Designers, builders and old-home enthusiasts in small towns and big cities across America reimagine and transform abandoned structures by preserving their historical integrity while giving them new purpose. Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST beginning August 24th (streaming + cable)

Bargain Mansions – NEW SEASON – For home restoration expert Tamara Day, the bigger the home, the bigger the challenge. The Kansas City, Missouri, native is passionate about restoring neglected large homes and bringing them back to life for new families to love. Thursday at 9 p.m. EST beginning August 25th (cable only)

Rental Redo – NEW SERIES – Designer Keyanna Bowen has a passion for renovating rental properties, showing you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make a big impact. She reveals cost-saving tips while updating rentals to help tenants feel more at home. New episodes every Friday beginning August 26th (streaming only)

Diary of an Old Home – NEW SERIES – Homeowners offer an intimate look at the original features and modern renovations that make their old homes unique. They also share their passion for understanding and preserving their properties’ distinct histories. New episodes every Friday beginning August 26th (streaming only)

Baked in Tradition (f.k.a. Against the Grain) – NEW SERIES – Baker Bryan Ford travels to baking establishments all over New York City, spotlighting different cultures’ baking traditions. He tastes and discusses baked goods that may not get the mainstream attention they deserve and points out how certain treats are similar even though they originate from different countries. New episodes every Sunday beginning August 28th (streaming + cable)

Cook Like a Chef: Recipes for the Home Cook – NEW MAGNOLIA WORKSHOP COURSE – Chef Katie Button invites you into her kitchen to learn fundamental cooking techniques and tips for preparing delicious recipes you can return to for years to come. Full workshop course to debut on Friday, August 19th only on the Magnolia app

