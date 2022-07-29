Illini Football getting ready for Season Opener in less than 1 month

www.i70sports.com
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Skyy Clark, incoming Illinois freshman, receives positive rehab update
Skyy Clark – a key piece in the 2022 recruiting class for Illinois – has been given the all-clear following his rehab. According to Derek Piper with Illini Inquirer, Clark was given the news Friday. Clark had been rehabbing a knee injury that kept him as a limited participant in practice.
Three-star OL Rico Jackson decommits from Illinois
Three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson has decommitted from Illinois, he announced on Friday. “I will be decommitting from the university of Illinois,” Jackson tweeted. “I am opening up my recruitment now.”. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive tackle committed to Illinois while on an official visit to campus on...
Iowa Football: Five X-Factor players who could make or break the Hawkeyes' 2022 season
Iowa football will start fall camp next week as the Hawkeyes are setting preparations up for the 2022 college football season. The Hawkeyes are hoping to build off last year's season that saw them earn a berth in the Big Ten Championship and then the Citrus Bowl to close out the year.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema pens note to Illini 'FamILLy' as Illinois kicks off fall camp
Bret Bielema enters his second season as head coach at Illinois as he tries to rebuild the program. Among the things Bielema has tried to revamp is a rebranding of the program. One of those pieces of the rebrand is the introduction of Bielema’s “FamILLy” slogan, a way of uniting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander details start to fall camp
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander discusses the first three practices of fall camp and the work ahead for the Huskers.
High-major programs showing interest in Bettendorf 2024 wing Caden Wilkins after productive summer
AURORA, Ill. - Bettendorf 2024 wing Caden Wilkins is considered to be the top prospect in the state of Iowa's 2024 class as the cycle heads into its second to last year of high school. Wilkins has an early offer from Bryant, but high-major programs like Iowa, Wisconsin, Marquette, Illinois,...
Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (July 31)
An overview of the news from this week in Wisconsin football and men's basketball recruiting.
Comments / 0