ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Illini Football getting ready for Season Opener in less than 1 month

i70sports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Skyy Clark, incoming Illinois freshman, receives positive rehab update

Skyy Clark – a key piece in the 2022 recruiting class for Illinois – has been given the all-clear following his rehab. According to Derek Piper with Illini Inquirer, Clark was given the news Friday. Clark had been rehabbing a knee injury that kept him as a limited participant in practice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Three-star OL Rico Jackson decommits from Illinois

Three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson has decommitted from Illinois, he announced on Friday. “I will be decommitting from the university of Illinois,” Jackson tweeted. “I am opening up my recruitment now.”. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive tackle committed to Illinois while on an official visit to campus on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Community Policy