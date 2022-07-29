Illinois men’s basketball To Open 2022-2023 Season With Three Straight Home Games

www.i70sports.com
WEB EXTRA: First Illinois football training camp practice
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch video from the first Illinois football training camp practice on Saturday on a picture perfect day at Memorial Stadium.
Clark cleared for all on-court activities
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — As basketball season approaches, almost all the Illini are on-campus getting ready for a new season. With the incoming freshmen in Champaign as well, guys like Skyy Clark are already taking advantage of their new NIL rights. The freshman guard hosted a birthday signing event Friday, which also coincided with a new […]
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois QB reportedly heads for transfer portal as fall camp opens
Illinois opens fall camp Saturday just ahead of the start of August. A member of the Illini QB room is also opting for the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz with On3, Samari Collier has decided to enter the transfer portal. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 lbs., Collier was a 3-star prospect out of Texas in the 2021 recruiting class.
saturdaytradition.com
Rico Jackson, OL out of Florida and Illinois target, reopens recruitment
Rico Jackson – a 3-star offensive lineman originally committed to Illinois – has decided to reopen his recruitment. He made the news official via a note on social media Friday. Jackson’s original commitment to the Illini came on June 5 after making an official visit to Champaign. Jackson...
Central Illinois Proud
ISU golfer qualifies for U.S. Amateur in New Jersey
NORMAL, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Illinois State golfer Parker Wisdom has qualified for the US Amateur in New Jersey. The Bloomington native has been playing solid golf lately and is looking to compete against the top young golfers in the country. The tournament will be held in august out in...
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
Lane closing on Champaign’s State Street Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of State Street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane on Monday as Illinois American Water repairs a water main. The closure will take place between White Street and Springfield Avenue; that block of State Street is a one-way, southbound only street. The closure will begin on […]
Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign. The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, […]
Champaign-Urbana excited for Mega Millions jackpot
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you haven’t bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket yet, you might want to. Mega Millions has gone 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner and the jackpot has grown to more than $1 billion. This is only the third time in the last 20 years that has happened. The cash […]
Herald & Review
New minister set to lead Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur
DECATUR — A new minister is set to lead the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur to a greater social justice effort. The Rev. Charley Earp will present his first service on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 10:15 a.m. in the Fellowship building, 3773 N. MacArthur Road. Earp, 59, is a...
Urbana High School group narrowly escapes St. Louis flood
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People were trapped in homes and cars were stuck on the streets. The group from Urbana says they’re lucky to be home. The flash flooding happened early this morning. Three Urbana high school students and two teachers were among those caught up in it. They landed at the airport after flying […]
Emus on the run in Danville
(UPDATE) Officials said one of the emus has been located near the Village Mall. That emu is now home. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Emus are on the loose in Danville. Vermilion County Animal Control officials said to not approach them as they will be aggressive. Animal Control Worker Hannah Hueston said you have to “tackle […]
Cute, Quaint, Tiny Cafe Is Hidden Inside An Illinois Greenhouse
Finding little cafes with rave reviews is one of the many perks of Illinois. Some are in plain sight, some may be deep in a neighborhood, and others might be completely hidden. Before diving into a hidden cafe inside an Illinois greenhouse, there's a perfect example of this in Rockford, Illinois.
Road construction projects beginning in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Champaign will be closing on Monday for two separate construction projects. Sewer repairs will result in the closure of William Street between Prairie and State Streets for five days between Monday and Friday. Access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure, but no […]
WAND TV
Champaign Police investigating two shootings this weekend
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are investigating two shooting incidents that took place hours apart. At this time, it is not known if there is any relationship between these incidents. Police responded on Saturday to multiple reports of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 Block of N. Third...
tspr.org
Many factors are driving up the price of farmland in central Illinois
Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower
WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
smilepolitely.com
Stango Cuisine is closing in Urbana and relocating to Champaign
This Sunday, July 31st, Stango Cuisine will close their Urbana restaurant inside the Lincoln Square Mall to relocate to Downtown Champaign. The Zambian restaurant is teaming up with barbecue restaurant Wood N' Hog to use the kitchen at 500 N Walnut Street. Stango will close this Sunday in Urbana and...
