70-year-old driver killed in Batesville crash

local12.com
Related
WKRC
Indiana man killed in Ripley County head-on crash
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A man was killed in a head-on crash near Versailles on Saturday. At 4:00 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post say that a Ford F-350 pickup truck crossed the centerline into the path of a Ford Escape on State Road 129. The...
953wiki.com
Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison
Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Fox 19
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
1 killed, 1 in jail after Middletown shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot and killed in Middletown Monday night. Police have arrested a suspect. Police were called to Grand Avenue near Wilson Street at about 10:30 for reported gunfire. They found a man dead lying on the curb. He'd been shot several times. Police have...
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
WKRC
Fire department: Children playing with lighters start fire at Avondale home
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews put out a fire in Avondale Monday afternoon. The fire broke out on the second floor of a home on Harvey Avenue in Avondale around 5 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly knock it down. Everyone was able to escape the home safely. Two firefighters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IMPD arrests man in deadly December 2021 shooting outside Castleton bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar. Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday. Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton […]
WKRC
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Saturday. Officers were called to the scene on Cardiff Avenue near Ridge Avenue around 1 a.m. They found 41-year-old Michael Lamb with a stab wound in his torso. They tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead...
WKRC
Police: Mother caught on video abusing her toddler son at store
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Millvale mother must stay away from her son after witnesses say she physically and emotionally abused him. Witnesses told police Crisheena Roberts yelled at her 3-year-old son, pulled his hair and shook his head as they walked out of the Sam's Club on North Bend Road Sunday.
Man shot dead by Greenfield cop during hostage situation, state police say
A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Lawrenceburg hosting flood relief drive for Eastern Kentucky victims
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The city of Lawrenceburg is hosting a flood relief drive to help families in Eastern Kentucky recover. There is a trailer for donation drop-offs at the Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities drive-thru behind Lawrenceburg City Hall on Walnut Street. Items needed include:. Cleaning supplies. Hygiene products. Water. First...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead following accident after car flips over bridge
CINCINNATI — A man has died following an accident on I-471 southbound early Saturday morning. According to the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit, around 2:56 a.m., units responded to Interstate 471 southbound to investigate a fatal crash. Police say the man was driving a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when he...
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the scene on Lockhurst Lane off W Liberty Street around 3 a.m. Authorities say one man was shot. An ambulance was scene leaving the crime scene. No information has been released...
Accused Elwood cop killer appears in court for first time
The man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday morning was in court for the first time Monday afternoon.
WKRC
2nd CPD officer disciplined for using the N-word
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have released information about a second officer who used the n-word in light of a current investigation of Officer Rose Valentino. The other case dates back to November and has been resolved according to paperwork released by the department. The other case involves Officer Kelly...
Pennsylvania man killed in tragic collision with bridge in southern Indiana
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Pennsylvanian man was killed in a car accident in southern Indiana late Thursday night. The crash happened on I-65 south near Austin, Indiana around 7:15 p.m., Indiana State Police officials said. According to police, officers on the scene determined a maroon 2022 Freightliner had...
WKRC
City making improvements to prevent trucks from getting stuck under Madisonville bridge
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The city is trying to prevent problems at a troubled bridge. The railroad bridge at Madison and Kenwood roads in Madisonville has 12 feet of clearance. Trucks that are too tall frequently wind up getting stuck underneath. Madisonville community leaders say the city is working on...
wdrb.com
53-year-old man identified as victim of fatal semi crash on I-65S in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday night when a semitruck hit an overpass on Interstate 65 southbound in Scott County. According to Indiana State Police, the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash that occurred around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. In a news release Friday, ISP said...
Comments / 0