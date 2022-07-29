Camp Hale Hup Mountain Bike Race set for next Wednesday

www.vaildaily.com
2022 Vail Recreation District fall youth soccer programs open for registration
Registration is underway for 2022 Vail Recreation District fall soccer programs, beginning this September. Participants engage in soccer-related challenges, practice footwork and agility, learn teamwork skills and play in soccer matches — all the while having fun. The Vail Recreation District is also seeking volunteer coaches and referees for...
Time machine: 50 years ago, Stewart Udall is keynote speaker at Vail Symposium
The Lodge & Spa at Cordillera was sold to a Baltimore-based group. “They plan to transform the Lodge into a high-end health/wellness and addiction treatment center,” the Vail Daily reported. “When they’re done, they will have spent $136 million to convert the hotel, staff and operate their facility.”
Haims: When you exercise, and how long, is vitally important
With little doubt, exercise plays a fundamental role in enhancing one’s health. However, new research indicates that duration and time of day may have profound effects on mortality. Look around our mountain communities and you will see the propensity of people who take part in daily physical activities. However,...
East Vail issue to dominate Vail council’s Aug. 2 meeting
A plan for workforce housing on an East Vail parcel dominates the Vail Town Council’s Aug. 2 agenda. The Council will first hear an appeal of the Vail Design Review Board’s May 18 approval of changes to an already-approved design for what’s now called the East Vail Workforce Housing project, the former Booth Heights project.
Vail Valley Brew’Au returns to Avon in August
The Vail Valley Brew’Au, a family-friendly celebration of craft beer with a luau theme, returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Aug. 13. The event supports the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and its 26 years of giving. Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of more than 40 brews, seltzers and...
Vail Veterans Program welcomes back summer participants
After a two-year halt due to COVID-19 restrictions, summer programs are back for the vets participating in the Vail Veterans Program. The summertime version of the successful winter program brings military wounded and their families out for a week of fun, comradery and growth with the mountains as a backdrop.
Fundraiser in memory of Vail area local Brandon Merritt raises over $200,000 for people with neurofibromatosis
The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation raised over $200,000 at its inaugural Eagle County fundraising event held at Donovan Pavilion in Vail on July 25, generating financial support and awareness for people with neurofibromatosis. Merritt was eight months old when he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, commonly known as NF, a genetic...
Rodeo, dance, art shows, silent disco and uphill races: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/29/22
Since 1939, Eagle County has celebrated its western heritage by hosting a rodeo to showcase the skills used on the ranch. This Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event has grown throughout the decades and brings in talent from all over, and that talent includes not only the cowboys and cowgirls but also the stock featured in the rodeo. The bucking animals are brought in by Cervi Championship Rodeo out of Greeley.
Topher Straus returns for closing of ‘The Parks’ exhibition
Following a successful month-long run, Colorado artist Topher Straus returns to Vail. He’ll be at Vail International Gallery Saturday from 3-6 p.m. for a celebratory closing party for his solo exhibition “The Parks.”. Straus’ exhibition “The Parks” is, to date, the largest solo exhibition of his work ever...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife lifts fishing closures from Kremmling to State Bridge
Anglers can now safely fish the Colorado River once again from Kremmling in Grand County to State Bridge in Eagle County, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife announcement issued on Thursday. Below State Bridge, a voluntary all-day closure remains in effect as temperatures on the Colorado have routinely reached...
Vail Dance Festival opens on high note
The Vail Dance Festival opened at Ford Amphitheater on Friday with expressions of levity and joy. The 34th season’s opening night offered an intriguing sense of what’s to come during the approximately two-week festival, with pieces by DanceAspen, Ephrat Asherie Dance, Limón Dance Co. and New York City Ballet Moves.
Vail wildlife fence project will replace East Vail fencing
The temporary fencing in East Vail that protects bighorn sheep in the winter has cut down on animal deaths, but isn’t much to look at. That’s going to change. The Colorado Department of Transportation this summer will begin a $3 million project to upgrade existing wildlife fence through parts of Vail and will add new barriers to keep animals off the highway.
Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Vail Valley Salvation Army Community Garden provides 300 tomato plants to local youth
Vail Valley Salvation Army’s Community Garden program has donated 300 tomato plants to local youth in the community in partnership with the Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance Bus. Vail Valley Salvation Army Community Garden has helped to provide local families with fresh, grown produce and gardening classes since 2013. The...
Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Swinging by
A new access road has been bulldozed through sensitive areas of Keystone Resort where minimal impacts were authorized by White River National Forest land managers.
Meaningful steps: Vail Dance Festival brings displaced Ukrainian ballerinas to Vail
An aching to help. It’s what pushed Heather Watts to dial the unfamiliar number, unsure of what was on the other end. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Watts, like so many others, found herself glued to coverage of the war. The famed ballerina who had starred for the New York City Ballet, performing all over the globe, was left wondering what she could do in her sphere beyond donating to aid organizations.
Artistic Operations Director: The Bravo! Vail Music Festival is a ‘logistical masterpiece’
As Bravo! Vail approaches the last week of its 35th annual Festival, I look back in awe at the massive effort and coordination required to present 60 concerts and bring more than 600 musicians from around the world to the Vail Valley region. It is truly an orchestration of many talented professionals executing their parts with precision to ensure Bravo! Vail remains one of the top classical music festivals in the world.
Van Beek: You’re invited to a summer block party
Sun and fun — it’s what summer is all about. Pool parties, barbeques, softball, lawn chairs filled with people judging others … I mean, pleasantly conversing about fellow neighbors. It’s one of the best times of the year. Since the only block party ideas I know...
Old Snowmass couple begins rebuilding process after horrific tragedy
Clint Coerdt and Kate Sartain were wearing clothes their friends gave them, sitting on the porch of an Aspen home another friend is letting them use for the remainder of the summer and into the fall. They were just six weeks removed from the most horrific day of their lives, and they were grateful.
