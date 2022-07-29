Patrick Beverley: ‘We gave Timberwolves fans something to be happy about’

dunkingwithwolves.com
‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ
Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
Michael Jordan’s smack talk on Celtics icon Bill Russell once blew up completely on MJ’s face
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, what may not be common knowledge for some is the fact that he was also one of the most savage trash talkers this game has ever seen. So much so, that even the great Michael Jordan once had to learn this the hard way.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell
Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted On Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning. The star guard had an excellent season, but the Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Has Been Putting in the Work After Shocking Admission
Lakers forward Anthony Davis must play at an MVP level this season in order to silence the doubters.
Timberwolves, Elleby Agree To Training Camp Deal
Spending the last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, CJ Elleby and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a training camp deal.
Vikings announcer shares incredible Kirk Cousins-Mike Zimmer story
More stories continue to emerge about how remarkably antagonistic the relationship was between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and ex-coach Mike Zimmer. The latest comes from Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen, who claimed Zimmer outright wanted to fight Cousins when the two jostled following a game-winning field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions last season. After Greg Joseph converted a 54-yard field goal to beat Detroit, cameras caught Cousins and Zimmer shoving on the sideline before going to celebrate. Both downplayed the incident, with Zimmer saying it was simply Cousins being a leader and showing emotion.
Michael Fulmer trade details: Al Avila wakes up from deadline slumber
The Detroit Tigers have traded relief pitcher Michael Fulmer to the division rival Minnesota Twins with just minutes remaining at the deadline. Fulmer is a good back-end relief pitcher, and despite his injury issues, should be able to succeed in Minnesota with a very familiar foe. With Detroit playing in...
Atlanta Braves rumors: 3 biggest trade deadline mistakes
The Atlanta Braves made a good move at the end of the trade deadline but they still made some mistakes. Heading into the final minutes of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Atlanta Braves looked like they wouldn’t have a good trade deadline. All they had done was trade for Nationals infielder Ehire Adrianza, Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman, and trade for Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi. Both of them have had below-average seasons but the Braves were able to trade reliever Will Smith (who has also struggled) to Houston in return for Odorizzi.
