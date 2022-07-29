ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Texas drought is getting worse. Here is what it means for you.

 4 days ago
doer
3d ago

I'm an old man and I just want everyone to know that this is not the first hot dry summer and it won't be the last. We will be be hot and dry but we will get through it. When I was young we had no AC and we made it through. I don't like it either but at least we can go home and be in the AC. I know some people that don't have AC because they couldn't afford it. not rich but I did manage to get them a couple of window ACs so now they can at least be comfortable at home. My reason for telling you this is that if maybe you know someone who needs AC but can't afford it maybe you can help them too. God will bless you for it in the long run. In hard times God doesn't turn his back on us and we should never turn our backs on the people around us.

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

August Looking Like July With More Triple-Digit Heat to Come

July finished as the third-warmest July on record at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The average high was 102.4 degrees, which is almost seven degrees above normal. This July calendar shows the high temperatures over the past month. Only four days were below 100 degrees. Only two days the high was lower than normal.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortages#Water Resources#Agriculture#North Texas#Water Quality#Dfw#Texans
Phys.org

Most but not all Texas coaches say they'll plan for climate change

A survey of coaches and athletic officials in Texas indicates many of them would be wise to think harder about the risks their students face as the climate changes, according to Rice University researchers who conducted the statewide study. Rice climate scientist Sylvia Dee led a survey of Texas coaches,...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Home showings down 30% in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Home showings across Dallas-Fort Worth dropped 30% year-over-year in June — further evidence that the North Texas housing market is cooling fast. Showings in North Texas fell faster than...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas

Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Climate change threatens Texas brown pelican habitat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brown pelicans nearly went extinct in Texas about 50 years ago. Their population rebounded after bans on certain insecticides, but today researchers say climate change is once again threatening their numbers. More than 90 percent of brown pelicans nesting in Texas breed on two islands....
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Plano mayor asks for water conservation through mid-September

PLANO, Texas — The city of Plano is asking residents to limit their water usage over the next month and a half. Mayor John Muns shared a message Tuesday asking residents to "increase their water conservation efforts" by reducing watering times by two minutes in each sprinkler zone until Sept. 15.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area

DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fire danger in North Texas expected to jump from 'high' to 'very high'

FERRIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires in North Texas is now a daily occurrence due to the drought conditions. Even though some in the Metroplex got rain, it wasn't not enough to leave a dent in the dry conditions.For weeks, fires have ignited around North Texas. This past week alone saw flames engulf homes in Balch Springs and grass fires in Fort Worth."Been doing this for about 25 years and I haven't seen anything to this magnitude," said Ferris Fire Chief Brian Horton. In his city, they saw a couple fires this past week. Luckily there was only damage to one...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

WFAA News at 10 p.m. Sunday

WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Teresa Woodard anchors.
ENVIRONMENT

