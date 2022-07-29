The Texas drought is getting worse. Here is what it means for you.

www.wfaa.com
doer
3d ago
I'm an old man and I just want everyone to know that this is not the first hot dry summer and it won't be the last. We will be be hot and dry but we will get through it. When I was young we had no AC and we made it through. I don't like it either but at least we can go home and be in the AC. I know some people that don't have AC because they couldn't afford it. not rich but I did manage to get them a couple of window ACs so now they can at least be comfortable at home. My reason for telling you this is that if maybe you know someone who needs AC but can't afford it maybe you can help them too. God will bless you for it in the long run. In hard times God doesn't turn his back on us and we should never turn our backs on the people around us.
Reply(1)
6
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
August Looking Like July With More Triple-Digit Heat to Come
July finished as the third-warmest July on record at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The average high was 102.4 degrees, which is almost seven degrees above normal. This July calendar shows the high temperatures over the past month. Only four days were below 100 degrees. Only two days the high was lower than normal.
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Most but not all Texas coaches say they'll plan for climate change
A survey of coaches and athletic officials in Texas indicates many of them would be wise to think harder about the risks their students face as the climate changes, according to Rice University researchers who conducted the statewide study. Rice climate scientist Sylvia Dee led a survey of Texas coaches,...
AOL Corp
Will Texas run out of groundwater? Experts explain how drought taps out water wells.
Water levels in wells across Texas are running low because of the extreme drought, groundwater experts say. Drought conditions in the state are getting worse by the week. As of July 28, 97% of Texas was in a drought, affecting 24.1 million Texans, per the U.S. Drought Monitor. “A lot...
texasstandard.org
‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
Home showings down 30% in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Home showings across Dallas-Fort Worth dropped 30% year-over-year in June — further evidence that the North Texas housing market is cooling fast. Showings in North Texas fell faster than...
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
WFAA
Wildfires continue to pose threat to homes across Texas. A big reason you should check your home insurance
TEXAS, USA — It has been horrible to watch: A week ago WFAA was live as flames raced across a parched field of grass, jumped the fences and burned down a whole line of homes in a North Texas neighborhood. In another location, a fire that started inside a...
More than a dozen wildfires are now burning in Texas
After another blistering weekend, more than a dozen wildfires are burning in Texas today all of them in the eastern two-thirds of the state. The biggest now burning for two weeks is the Somervell County Chalk Mountain Fire
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Inside DFW asked Dallasites where they are from: Some of their answers may surprise you
When someone tells you that they're from Dallas, what comes to your mind? Do you think, 'Big city vibes with a southern twist?'
WFAA
Climate change threatens Texas brown pelican habitat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brown pelicans nearly went extinct in Texas about 50 years ago. Their population rebounded after bans on certain insecticides, but today researchers say climate change is once again threatening their numbers. More than 90 percent of brown pelicans nesting in Texas breed on two islands....
Plano mayor asks for water conservation through mid-September
PLANO, Texas — The city of Plano is asking residents to limit their water usage over the next month and a half. Mayor John Muns shared a message Tuesday asking residents to "increase their water conservation efforts" by reducing watering times by two minutes in each sprinkler zone until Sept. 15.
WFAA
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters
Groceries are getting so expensive nowadays and when they go to waste, it makes you feel bad. Have no fear though, because with a few helpful tips you can make your food and your dollar stretch further.
Fire danger in North Texas expected to jump from 'high' to 'very high'
FERRIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires in North Texas is now a daily occurrence due to the drought conditions. Even though some in the Metroplex got rain, it wasn't not enough to leave a dent in the dry conditions.For weeks, fires have ignited around North Texas. This past week alone saw flames engulf homes in Balch Springs and grass fires in Fort Worth."Been doing this for about 25 years and I haven't seen anything to this magnitude," said Ferris Fire Chief Brian Horton. In his city, they saw a couple fires this past week. Luckily there was only damage to one...
WFAA
WFAA News at 10 p.m. Sunday
WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Teresa Woodard anchors.
Comments / 9