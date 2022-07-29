CHA Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Residents Lose Weight, Lower Blood Pressure and Reduce Cardiovascular Risk

www.mychesco.com
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Rise of Plant-Forward Diets: How Consumers Are Changing Their Eating Habits
It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumer behavior. In fact, according to Packaged Facts’ May 2022 National Online Consumer Survey, 30% of consumers reported that they were now eating more fresh produce than they did before the pandemic began. But what you may not know is that this shift toward plant-forward diets has been happening for years – and it’s only going to continue.
New “Fast Pass” Feature at Tower Health Medical Group
WEST READING, PA — MyTowerHealth now offers “Fast Pass” for new patients at Tower Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Pediatrics. This new feature allows patients to move appointments to an earlier date or time in the event of a cancellation. Offers of earlier...
STRATA Skin Sciences Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System
HORSHAM, PA — STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) announced the recent U.S. commercial launch of TheraClear®X, a non-invasive, in-office acne treatment targeting the root causes of mild to moderate acne, including comedonal, pustular and inflammatory acne vulgaris. “We’re delighted to have reached this milestone in bringing TheraClearX...
NEXGEL Launches MEDAGEL Hydroliner Pro Pads for Eyelash Protection During Cosmetic Extensions Service
LANGHORNE, PA — NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW announced that the Company recently launched its new MEDAGEL Hydroliner Pro pads for protecting eyelashes during cosmetic extension and lift and tint services. These under-eye pads provide powerful, yet skin-friendly adhesion aimed at isolating the lower lashes. Hydroliner Pro represents NEXGEL’s...
Neuronetics Partners With Alleviant Health Centers
MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) recently announced a commercial partnership with Alleviant Health Centers, a network of full-service mental health clinics that currently operates five locations in Arkansas and plans to expand its service footprint. Under the partnership agreement, Neuronetics will be the exclusive supplier of new transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) equipment to Alleviant and its clinics, with an initial six NeuroStar Advanced Therapy systems delivered in 2022.
billypenn.com
Unused space at Philly rec centers will be offered to local entrepreneurs, who’ll get free rent in return for mentorship
Rec centers in Philadelphia may soon play host to local startups and creative small businesses, thanks to a new city program launching today. Called “Making Space: Reimagining Recreation,” the initiative offers local entrepreneurs the chance to apply for a free, “business-ready” space in rooms that currently sit empty, per the program website. Selected applicants will get a year lease and a grant to properly outfit the space.
Clean Earth Opens New 10-Day Hazardous Waste Transfer Facility in Caguas, Puerto Rico
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Clean Earth, a division of Harsco Corporation, announced it recently opened a new 10-day hazardous waste transfer facility in Caguas, Puerto Rico. The new 5,900-square-foot facility increases Clean Earth’s capacity to transport hazardous and non-hazardous waste from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Clean Earth’s U.S.-based treatment, storage and disposal facilities (TSDFs) for processing and recycling.
Get More Exposure for Your Business by Writing Guest Articles
Guest articles are a great way to get more exposure for your business. When you write guest articles for other websites, you are able to reach a new audience that might not have otherwise heard of you. In addition, guest writing can help improve your SEO rankings and generate more leads for your business. In this article, we will discuss how to find guest writer opportunities and what type of content you should submit. We will also provide tips on how to make the most of your guest writer experience!
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month
Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
Free supplies to be distributed at Trenton back-to-school readiness fair
Thomas Edison State University and Mercer Street Friends will host a Back-to-School Readiness Fair 11 a.m. to 3 Saturday, Aug. 6, at 315 W. State St. in Trenton. Backpacks, school supplies and food bags will be distributed and local organizations such as Henry J. Austin and Zufall Health will help provide vaccinations, physicals and dental screenings and treatment. Walmart will provide eyeglass cleanings and adjustments while United Way of Mercer County will provide information on Free Application for Federal Student Aid assistance, tax preparation and more.
Half of Parents Prefer Private School for their Kids: Survey Finds
As summer comes to a close and families prepare for another school year, a new survey finds that many parents are considering alternatives to their local in-person public school. According to the survey by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), nearly half (45%) of parents or guardians with children enrolled in public school would prefer they attend a private school.
Saunders House to Pay $819,640 for Providing Unnecessary Rehabilitation Therapy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Old Man’s Home of Philadelphia d/b/a Saunders House will pay $819,640 to settle claims that the skilled nursing facility provided medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to residents to maximize revenue, and without prioritizing clinical needs. Saunders House is located in Wynnewood, PA.
fox29.com
Wells Fargo Center hiring for more than 400 part-time positions at Tuesday job fair
PHILADELPHIA - Are you on the job hunt? A massive hiring event is kicking off at a very familiar Philadelphia arena on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Center is hosting a job fair Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the arena at 3601 South Broad Street. More than 400 part-time...
Passport2Liberty Opens Ukrainian Nurse Migration to United States
PHILADELPHIA, PA — CGFNS International, Inc. (CGFNS) recently announced its “Passport to Liberty” initiative that will restore credentials for Ukrainian nurses who wish to migrate to the United States. Recognizing that special attention must be given to those forced to flee their country to escape war, persecution, or natural disaster, CGFNS will leverage its credentials assessment expertise, partnerships, and state-of-the-art global educational database to reconstruct the documentation Ukrainian nurses need to practice in the United States.
Mrs. Dee opened a Philly child care center mid-pandemic. It’s been hard
The center provides a snapshot of the child care sector’s difficult comeback after more than two years of COVID safety rules, staff shortages, and financial strain. The post Mrs. Dee opened a Philly child care center mid-pandemic. It’s been hard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PA Labor Secretary: We’ve Invested $40M in PAsmart So Far and It’s Working
HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier yesterday joined workforce development professionals to celebrate the achievements of Governor Tom Wolf’s PAsmart initiative, through which the commonwealth has invested more than $40 million since 2018 to enhance opportunities for Pennsylvania workers through apprenticeship programs and to strengthen Pennsylvania’s overall economy through industry partnerships.
Adecco Job Fair in Coatesville: 300 Warehouse Positions Available
COATESVILLE, PA — Looking for a job? Adecco is hosting a three-day job fair to fill 300 warehouse positions that are immediately available in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. These seasonal roles will provide support to CTDI, a family-owned full-service logistics, repair and engineering company that services the country’s largest telecommunication and cable providers. With regards to CDC guidelines, health and safety measures will be observed throughout the event.
Route 340 Bridge Rehabilitation in Coatesville and Valley Township Completed
COATESVILLE, PA — The bridge carrying Route 340 (Kings Highway) over Tribune of West Branch of Brandywine Creek has reopened between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Pratts Dam Road in the City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced, following a bridge rehabilitation due to structural deterioration.
Vishay Introduces New IHDM Edge-Wound Inductor for High Power, Low Loss Applications
MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently introduced two new IHDM edge-wound, through-hole inductors in the 1107 case for commercial applications with soft saturation current to 422 A. Featuring a powdered iron alloy core technology, the Vishay Custom Magnetics IHDM-1107BBEV-20 and IHDM-1107BBEV-30 provide stable inductance and saturation over a demanding operating temperature range from -55 °C to +180 °C with low power losses and excellent heat dissipation.
JPMorgan Chase Survey: Business Leaders Navigate Decades-High Inflation, Rising Interest Rates and Supply and Labor Shortages
In the face of decades-high inflation, sharply rising interest rates and ongoing supply and labor shortages, JPMorgan Chase recently surveyed more than 1,500 midsize business leaders to understand their economic outlook and business challenges. The survey found that business leaders are tackling these challenges in a number of ways, including: increasing prices, investing in automation and technology, expanding internationally and more. Read on for more findings from the JPMorgan Chase survey and how they can help your business thrive in today’s economy.
