NCPD: 2 killed in North Charleston multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE: Only two people were killed during a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers avenues Friday morning.

While the North Charleston Police Department initially reported the two deaths, the agency later upped that count to three people. NCPD again revised that number to three, but later said only two were killed after an initial investigation.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that in fact there were only two fatalities in this morning’s accident,” said Have Jacobs, a spokesman for NCPD. “The two victims were inside one of the cars involved in the accident.”

An investigation into the crash is underway. Rivers at Cosgrove has reopened to traffic.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cosgrove Avenue and Rivers Avenue for a crash that happened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

A spokesman for NCPD, Harve Jacobs, said seven vehicles were involved and two people were killed. “Three other people were taken to a hospital,” he said.

NCPD’s Traffic Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

The intersection remains closed to traffic. Motorists should avoid the area and find an alternative route.

