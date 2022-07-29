Portland sweats through its 6th day of temps in the 90s Friday; heat continues into the weekend

www.oregonlive.com
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily Scarvie
Portland metro Monday weather: Heat slowly tapers off after record-setting week
Monday will offer the slightest bit of respite for Portlanders who endured record-setting temperatures for the last seven days. Highs are forecast to hit just 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That high temp is still above seasonal norms, but it’s several degrees cooler than the scorching heat...
Hundreds sought refuge at cooling centers during record Portland heat wave
As a seven-day heat wave took hold in Portland, the city’s cooling centers housed nearly 300 people on their busiest night, county workers distributed more than 100,000 bottles of water and emergency crews treated more than 80 people for heat-related illnesses. Multnomah County officials released the numbers Tuesday as...
Extreme heat continues Sunday with cooling shelters open through 8 p.m., but temperatures expected to fall this week
Portland’s potentially record-setting heat wave will continue to broil the city on Sunday with a predicted high of 99 degrees and light winds. However, National Weather Service forecasters expect temperatures to begin dropping, starting with a welcomed nighttime prediction of 66 degrees and a high of 86 degrees on Monday.
Oregon reaches at least 15 suspected heat-related deaths during lengthy heatwave
As Oregon’s long heatwave finally wanes, the state’s suspected heat-related death count has reached at least 15. On Sunday, Portland recorded its seventh consecutive day with the high at 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, a record for the city. On the following day, the state reported 14 suspected hyperthermia deaths in Oregon since the string of high-heat days started.
Paradise Mariscos brings Mexican seafood, ‘escapism’ to Northeast Portland parking lot
Portland’s best kept dining secret hides behind a chain-link fence next to Güero, the colorful Northeast Portland torta shop. Here in a former auto garage that once held priceless vintage cars, a chef with training at three-star Michelin restaurants is making food that reminds him of home — specifically, the Mexican-style seafood popular in the Los Angeles neighborhood where he grew up — from now until October.
Summer dining guide: 17 new (and renewed) Portland restaurants to try right now
Behind an old door in Northeast Portland marked by an odd little man-cat hybrid, one of the city’s best restaurants recently staged a surprise revival. Housed inside a dimly lit former tavern, the temporary pop-up came from Nodoguro owners Ryan and Elena Roadhouse, and was a chance to revisit the flavors of the couple’s elusive, exclusive Japanese chef’s counter — dashi-infused sungold tomatoes, impeccably sourced sashimi, perfect rice bowls blanketed in salmon and brilliant salmon roe.
Portland housing agency scrambled to obtain air conditioners amid heat wave, some residents still waiting
As the Portland area’s chilly spring dragged on, Richelle Valeno made monthly payments on a $250 portable air conditioning unit she couldn’t afford to purchase outright. After June 2021′s grueling heat wave, she wanted to be prepared if temperatures again became life-threatening. The 61-year-old lives in the...
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
Friends, family remember bowling legend Gloria Bouvia: ‘You can’t say ‘Gloria’ without smiling’
When bowling pins are set up, they are each carefully placed exactly 12 inches apart. That, squared, is about how much standing room there was Sunday at Mt. Hood Lanes in Gresham, where more than 250 friends, family and bowlers gathered to celebrate the life of Gloria Bouvia, one of the most accomplished bowlers in Oregon history who died May 29 in Portland at 86.
Portland Thorns’ Tegan McGrady in search of coffee and dogs as she adjusts to new team, city
Tegan McGrady didn’t have much time to adjust to her new situation. She was traded to the Portland Thorns on July 25, arrived in the city soon after, briefly trained with the team and headed out with them on a road trip to Louisville. McGrady, a defender, played 45...
Portland filmmaker explores the mystery of a mother’s disappearance in ‘Sam Now’
When Reed Harkness picked up a camera at age 18, and started filming his half-brother, Sam Harkness, who was 11 years old at the time, the images showed the young Sam goofing around and being playful. But the tone changed years later, when the filmmaker and Sam set out on a journey to try and solve a family mystery – what happened to Sam’s mother?
Housing costs and remote work contribute to Oregon applicant shortage, report finds
Hundreds of applications have landed in the mailbox of Woodlark, a luxury hotel in downtown Portland, since it began restaffing following COVID-19 closures. Convincing those applicants to take the job is harder. One common reason, said Aria Walker, the hotel’s supervising manager, is the commute for service workers who have...
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen qualifies for 100-meter semifinals at World Athletics U20 Championships
Lake Oswego incoming junior Mia Brahe-Pedersen has her sights set on medaling at the World Athletics U20 Championships this week, and step one is now complete. On Tuesday morning, Brahe-Pedersen finished the seventh heat of the women’s 100-meter dash in 11.45 seconds. The time was first in her heat, qualifying her for the semifinals, and was eighth overall.
Shalane Flanagan named distance assistant coach for Oregon Ducks track and field
The new era of Oregon Ducks track and field and cross country took another leap forward this week as former Olympian and New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan was named the new long-distance assistant coach. Flanagan, a silver medalist in the 10,000 meters at the 2008 Olympics and the...
Opinion: Portlanders shouldn’t fall for ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ charter reform proposal
Hershey is a retired journalist and author of a memoir, “The Scorekeeper,” which was a finalist for the Oregon Book Award. He lives in Portland. Just a few months ago, it seemed a near-certainty that Portland residents would at long last vote to abandon the city’s archaic commission form of government this November. That optimism has since devolved into just about the opposite, a growing sense that the alternative governmental model proposed by a citizens’ commission will be rejected — and for very good reason.
Opinion: Adopting ‘Shotspotter’ gunfire detection system would be neither effective nor equitable
Holland is director of campaigns and communications for Fight for the Future, a national digital rights organization. She lives in Portland. I will never forget driving past a shooting less than a block from my North Portland home. My neighbors ducked behind cars, running and screaming. This happened in 2020, yet the terror remains vivid to this day. The threat of gun violence in our community, in our schools and in my very own neighborhood is horrific and exhausting. Doing real work to de-escalate Portland’s gun violence crisis is urgent and necessary.
19-year-old Portland man killed in Old Town shooting feared for his life, court records show
Friday night’s shooting in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district claimed the life of Lauren Teyshawn Abbott Jr., a 19-year-old Portland man who told county officials four months ago that he feared for his life after a close friend was gunned down, according to court records. Abbott was taken...
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
Student voices: Slightly terrifying, even with practice
Today is our first day of working on our stories with our reporting partners, which brings up an important and slightly terrifying part of journalism: interviews. Preparing meant formulating questions, researching information, and endless amounts of note taking. Every time it felt like a few minutes had passed, I’d look at the clock and hours had flown by. I constantly feel like I am getting so much work done and none at all at the same time.
Readers respond: Cascade of failure includes decriminalization
Chuck Brinkerhoff in his recent letter to the editor laments society’s “cascade of failures” that is responsible for the plight of the unhoused, but he doesn’t offer specifics. (“Readers respond: Cascade of failures,” July 22) Let me offer one glaring example of how society...
