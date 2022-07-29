Portland sweats through its 6th day of temps in the 90s Friday; heat continues into the weekend

Holland is director of campaigns and communications for Fight for the Future, a national digital rights organization. She lives in Portland. I will never forget driving past a shooting less than a block from my North Portland home. My neighbors ducked behind cars, running and screaming. This happened in 2020, yet the terror remains vivid to this day. The threat of gun violence in our community, in our schools and in my very own neighborhood is horrific and exhausting. Doing real work to de-escalate Portland’s gun violence crisis is urgent and necessary.

