Commonwealth Games: England captain Heather Knight to miss opening game with hip injury

The Women’s Euros 2022 comes to a close this evening, with England’s Lionesses potentially just 90 (or 120 plus penalties) minutes away from making history. The team have reached the Euro final on two previous occasions - in 1984 and 2009 - so they’ll be trying to make it third time lucky in front of a home crowd this year and take home the trophy for the first time.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO