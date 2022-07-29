Commonwealth Games: England captain Heather Knight to miss opening game with hip injury

www.skysports.com
Related
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England open title defence with victory over Trinidad & Tobago
England opened the defence of their Commonwealth Games title with a 74-22 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in Birmingham. Despite the impressive scoreline, the reigning champions showed early nerves and worked their way through a lower shooting percentage than they would have liked during the first half. The potent defensive...
Sarina Wiegman hails the growth of her 'calm' England side ahead of Euro 2022 final with Germany - as captain Leah Williamson hopes showpiece can 'be a mark for the future' for women's football and the Lionesses
England manager Sarina Wiegman has hailed the 'growth' of the Lionesses during her time in charge, as they prepare for Sunday's Euro 2022 final. Wiegman who took over the role in September 2021, previously led Holland to glory in the same competition back in 2017. As her players prepare for...
England's dismal white-ball run continues as Jos Buttler's team suffer sobering defeat in Southampton to lose series against South Africa - with the T20 World Cup just two months away
England's white-ball home summer ended as it began — with a sobering T20 defeat in Southampton. And if the first of those matches, against India, suggested a change of era, the second, against South Africa, confirmed it. In 12 white-ball matches squeezed into 25 days, Jos Buttler's side have...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alice Capsey shines as England’s T20 hopefuls chase down Sri Lanka total
Alice Capsey scored 44 runs off 45 balls as England chased down Sri Lanka’s 106 to win their Commonwealth Games opener by five wickets
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit
Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
SkySports
Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall
Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soccer-England hope fans will follow them to WSL after Euros glory
Aug 1 (Reuters) - England hope their victory in the Women's European Championship final will inspire a new generation of players and urged the fans who followed them up and down the country in record numbers to stick with them when they return to domestic football.
UEFA・
SkySports
How Beth Mead and Alexandra Popp have overcome adversity to lead their respective nations' Euro 2022 title charge
Just when Beth Mead had one hand on the Golden Boot trophy after taking her tournament tally to six goals against Sweden, up stepped the mercurial Alexandra Popp to steal her thunder a mere 24 hours later. The race is on, in every sense of the word. Perhaps Sunday's Euro...
FIFA・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England women secure 1-0 victory over Canada
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England women secured back-to-back wins in Pool A with a narrow 1-0 victory over...
BBC
Euro 2022: England's Alessia Russo gives Young England fan Tess her match-worn shirt
Watch as young England fan Tess is surprised with the gift of Alessia Russo's match-worn shirt at Wembley prior to the final of Euro 2022. FOLLOW: Watch Euro 2022 final: England v Germany build-up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
England Vs Germany: How To Watch The Women’s Euros 2022 Final Match Online And TV Channel Today
The Women’s Euros 2022 comes to a close this evening, with England’s Lionesses potentially just 90 (or 120 plus penalties) minutes away from making history. The team have reached the Euro final on two previous occasions - in 1984 and 2009 - so they’ll be trying to make it third time lucky in front of a home crowd this year and take home the trophy for the first time.
SkySports
West Ham: Aspiring Indian Super League players from Kerala Blasters make Emerging Hammers visit
Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters surprised youngsters at an Emerging Hammers session ahead of the climax of the PL Next Generation Cup. Kerala and fellow Indian side Bengaluru both have U21 teams in the country for the tournament - also featuring youth sides from Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Nottingham Forest - after securing qualification through last season's inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League held in Goa.
SkySports
Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League ban transgender women playing female rugby
Transgender women will be banned from competing in female rugby union and rugby league under new policies approved by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) Council and Rugby Football League (RFL) Board. The RFU Council voted in favour of updating its gender participation policy for rugby union in England from the...
Yardbarker
Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros
England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy. There was a big city influence in the triumph- Keira Walsh grabbed an assist for the first goal,...
England Players Storm Post-Euro 2022 Press Conference Yelling 'It's Coming Home'
The overjoyed England squad has stormed their manager's post-match press conference after beating Germany in the Euro 2022 Championship final at Wembley. The women burst into the room while Sarina Wiegman was talking about the big win and sang 'It's Coming Home' in front of the waiting media. A seemingly...
CBS Sports
England vs. Germany live updates, score: Women's Euro 2022 final features Lionesses vs. DFB Frauen at Wembley
England and Germany will square off in the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. The Lionesses are making their first Euro final appearance since 2009 and Germany are participating in their record ninth final appearance. Both sides have sharp goalscorers in the mix for tournament golden boot, as England's Beth Mead and Germany's Alexandra Popp are both level with six goals apiece.
UEFA・
SkySports
Desert Crown set to miss rest of season due to 'minor injury' but stays in training with Sheema Classic aim
Derby winner Desert Crown is unlikely to run again this season, with the Dubai Sheema Classic in 2023 the major aim for early in his four-year-old campaign. Sir Michael Stoute worked wonders in getting the Nathaniel colt to peak in time for the premier Classic, having had just one juvenile run before returning to action in the Dante Stakes. But in preparing for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes this month he met with a setback.
SkySports
Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton rues missed win chance but warns rivals that Mercedes are closing the gap
Lewis Hamilton believes he could have fought for the Hungarian GP victory without his qualifying issues but still praised Mercedes after his on-merit second place and insists they're closing the gap to their rivals. Hamilton started only seventh on Sunday after a DRS issue ruined his final lap of qualifying,...
Comments / 0