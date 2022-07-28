Vehicles, lawn tractor, lawn vac, tools, guns, household, and misc.

www.farmanddairy.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Owner of damaged Newton Falls building hopes to reopen soon
Disaster Recovery Services immediately went out to board up the front window that was damaged last Tuesday at Broad Street Vintage in Newton Falls.
WFMJ.com
2 arrested after allegedly 'skip scanning' nearly $500 in merchandise from Boardman Walmart
Two Youngstown women were arrested after allegedly "skip scanning" nearly $500 in merchandise at the Boardman Walmart. Boardman Police were dispatched to the Walmart shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night, where they say 29-year-old Ationna Crues and 28-year-old Tajah Strickland were stopped by a store employee. The employee told police...
WFMJ.com
Police catch couple accused of stealing $888 worth of goods from Boardman GFS
Two people from Mercer County were arrested in Boardman after being accused of driving away with $888 worth of groceries from the GFS without paying. The manager of the Gordon Food Services store on South Avenue told police that the man filled a shopping cart with items, including a beef ribeye slab priced at $200.
cleveland19.com
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
weeklyvillager.com
44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
wisr680.com
Investigation Continues Into Well Pad Theft
Authorities are continuing to investigate a theft that recently occurred at a well pad in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, troopers were called to a well pad on Baird Road in Mahoning Township early Saturday morning for a theft of batteries from the site. It was not immediately known how the suspect or suspects gained access to the site or the batteries.
East Liverpool car show benefits Toys for Tots
The First annual Wheels and Meals Car Cruise is happening Saturday until 10 p.m.
New Jeep monster truck unveiled in Boardman
Thursday in Boardman dozens of people showed up for their Jeeps and Java event at Kufleitner Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM Trucks, some making the trips from hours away.
PSP IDs victim hit by semi while changing tire on I-80
511PA Statewide posted an alert to their Twitter around 5:15 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Average Valley gas prices drop 23 cents in Ohio
The price for a gallon of gas in Ohio has dropped 23 cents over the past week according to Triple A which says the Ohio average price is $3.93. That’s 28 cents lower than the current national average of $4.21. That drop is also reflected here in the Valley,...
Police identify catalytic converter theft suspect in Greenville
Greenville Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft from a car dealership, and a suspect is now in custody.
Report: Local police station locks down after man reports bringing toy gun on property
A 42-year-old Boardman Township man was charged with inducing panic after he threatened to bring a toy gun to the Brookfield police station, hoping to create a disturbance, according to a police report.
metromonthly.net
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
OSHP: Elderly man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Perry Township
A three-vehicle crash left an elderly man dead Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
point2homes.com
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
‘It’s really hard:’ Local small business shares its struggles
Running a small business is tough. Competition, taxes, expenses, generating revenue -- it's a constant grind. A small business in Columbiana is feeling the pinch and being very honest with its customers.
Drivers report taking meds they didn’t know impacted driving
A recent survey by auto club AAA showed that nearly half of the drivers surveyed said they took a medication within the last 30 days that could impair their driving.
Warren PD acquires new system to improve public safety
Mark43 announced the partnership with the city of Warren on Monday.
