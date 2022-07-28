ONLINE ONLY: ’01 Ford F-150, firearms, ammo, tool, and misc.

www.farmanddairy.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Police Truck Goes 0-60 MPH In 4 Secs
Ford unveils F-150 Lightning Pro SSV (Special Service Vehicle) Replacing the F-150 Police Responder, the new police truck can hit 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds. The US federal government wants to maintain a zero-emissions fleet by 2035, and that mandate will eventually trickle down to the state level, including police forces. To that end, we've seen automakers like Ford and General Motors release all-electric police vehicles based on the Mach-E GT and the recently-revealed Blazer SS. Both will make excellent replacements for the popular Explorer-based Ford police interceptor utility, but what what if they need something large to carry their gear?
MotorTrend Magazine
Tow No! The Ford F-150 Lightning Struggled in Our Towing Test
Before you hitch an Airstream to your electric truck and set out to circumnavigate the country, you need to understand this: With the largest available battery pack, a fully charged 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck has less energy onboard than a regular F-150 with four gallons of gas in its tank.
Top Speed
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
Owning A Ford F-150: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
The Ford F-150 full sized pickup was introduced in 1948. It has been the best selling vehicle in America since 1981. In January of this year, Ford built the 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the F-series line is the […]
MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod
This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives. This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R roars with 700 hp for $109,145
The Ford F-150 Raptor can be had with a V-8 under its hood again, and it doesn't require a third-party tuning shop. On Monday, the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was revealed with a blown V-8 and 37-inch tires. It will cost $109,145 (including a painful $1,795 destination charge) when it arrives in dealers later this year, but Ford begin taking orders immediately.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio
If you have been to Ohio before then you know that this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might be famous for its amusement park (among many other things) but there is much more to it. However, if you have never been to Ohio then you are definitely missing out because there are so many beautiful places to explore here.
fordauthority.com
Next Generation Ford Ranger Production Aided By New Body Shop
The all-new, next generation Ford Ranger will be produced at multiple facilities around the globe, and the first shipment of the mid-size pickup left one of those plants – Ford Thailand Manufacturing – back in May, while other markets are still waiting for it to launch, though some are experiencing a few teething issues. One of the handful of places building the new Ranger is the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which has undergone quite a few changes in recent months as it prepares to do just that, gaining a new stamping plant and converting to 35 percent solar power. Now, the Silverton plant has also gained a brand new, high-tech body shop to help build enough next generation Ford Ranger pickups to support 100 global markets.
Carry The Tri-Five Torch With This 1956 Chevy Bel Air Hardtop
This restored Bel Air might be the finest hardtop around... The Tri-Five Bel Air was a revolutionary model for Chevrolet as it solidified the brand's hold on the market. In fact, just one year in, the 1956 Bel Air improved Chevy's market share, bumping it up from 16 to 28-percent and in all, the basic design remained unchanged from the previous model year. Among the changes that were made in what basically amounted to a comprehensive face-lift were focused in front and rear ends and trim. A new full-length grille was appointed to the front end and a new single rear housing for the taillights, brake-lights, and backup lights were fitted out back. Further chrome detailing was used and the fuel filler was hidden behind the left rear light cluster. This feature was first seen on Cadillacs of the era and lent a more refined touch to a more affordable car. Among the popular options for the year was the convertible top and Chevy’s 265-cid V-8 engine.
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy Chevelle And 1969 Chevy Nova Face Off In Bow Tie Drag Race: Video
We’re headed back to the muscle car golden age with the following drag racing video, where we find a pair of Bow Tie-brand classics going head-to-head in a matchup between a 1966 Chevy Chevelle and 1969 Chevy Nova. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube...
MotorAuthority
GM considered taking on the Dodge Viper with a V-12-powered Chevrolet Corvette
Sporting an 8.0-liter V-10, the original Dodge Viper seriously outgunned the contemporary Chevrolet Corvette C4. So General Motors decided to drop a V-12 into the 'Vette as a possible way to compete. First spotted by Road & Track, this video from YouTube channel DtRockstar1 shows the V-12 Corvette prototype—dubbed "ZR-12"—at...
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says EV Transition Occurring Faster Than Expected
Though it remains committed to producing ICE and hybrid-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future, Ford is in the midst of a major EV transition that even saw the company split itself into two distinct entities – Model e for EVs, and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, which is proving to be a bit of a challenge for its traditional dealer model. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley previously stated that he believed mass EV adoption would begin as early as 2023, exceeding the automaker’s expectations in that regard. In a recent interview with former engineer and current YouTuber Sandy Munro, Farley also admitted that the world’s EV transition is occurring faster than anyone previously expected, too.
