Editorial Roundup: New England

An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Missing Massachusetts woman found dead in Vermont; ex-boyfriend fatally shot by police
The body of a Massachusetts woman reported missing over the weekend was found in Vermont on Tuesday. The victim's ex-boyfriend, who had been wanted for questioning in connection with her disappearance, was later shot and killed by officers Tuesday night. The body of 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts, was...
US News and World Report
After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay
TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
US News and World Report
Michigan Judge in Abortion Case Denies Request to Step Aside
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge who suspended the state’s long-unenforced abortion ban in May denied a request Friday from state lawmakers seeking to disqualify her from presiding over the key abortion case. Michigan Court of Claims Chief Judge Elizabeth Gleicher wrote in her decision that at...
Boston Globe
Tell us: Should Boston be allowed to rebuild the Long Island bridge?
The Supreme Judicial Court recently ruled in favor of Boston in the fight over the bridge. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court gave Boston a win this week in its efforts to rebuild the Long Island bridge. The rebuilding of the bridge has been delayed since 2018 because of the ongoing legal battle with Quincy, which has sought for years to block the project.
US News and World Report
Mexico Deports 126 Venezuelan Migrants
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico deported 126 Venezuelan migrants who did not have proper permission to be in the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. The 117 men and nine women were not able to prove their legal entry into Mexico, an INM statement said. The migrants...
US News and World Report
Who Is Viktor Bout, Arms Dealer Linked to Swap for Americans Held by Moscow?
LONDON (Reuters) - The life of Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States and linked to a possible swap for two U.S. citizens detained by Moscow, sometimes reads like a far-fetched spy thriller. Variously dubbed “the merchant of death” and “the sanctions buster” for his ability...
US News and World Report
Write-In Votes to Decide SC Town Council Winner
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — A deadline to qualify for an open seat on a South Carolina town's council ended without any candidates filing to have their names placed on the ballot. A Sept. 13 special election has been set to replace outgoing Chapin Councilwoman Kay Hollis, who resigned from the five-person town council last month. No candidates filed with the Lexington County Election Commission for the open seat by the noon Friday deadline.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Demands U.N., Red Cross React Immediately React to Killing of POWs
(Reuters) - Ukraine's security agencies on Friday demanded the United Nations and Red Cross immediately react to killing of prisoners of war in a Russian-held jail, noting the two bodies had given guarantees the detainees would be well treated. In a joint statement issued after a meeting called by President...
VP Kamala Harris to detail $1 billion in federal aid for climate-related disasters
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in South Florida on Monday to announce more than $1 billion in federal funding to improve infrastructure nationwide to make it more resilient to excessive heat and climate change. Harris was scheduled to visit Miami and meet with leaders at...
CEO Of Ketamine Wellness Centers Kevin Nicholson Discusses Ketamine Therapy – Exclusive Interview
RN and CEO of Ketamine Wellness Centers Kevin Nicholson talked about their partnership with the VA and how ketamine can help treat mental health conditions.
Thunderstorms Bring Seacoast Heat Wave to an End
Thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will bring the Seacoast's six day heat wave to an end, although temperatures will remain a bit higher than usual. A first wave of rare morning thunderstorms on Monday moved mostly from southwest to northeast over interior areas, but some did move across the Seacoast region according to meteorologist Justin Arnott at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine.
US News and World Report
Minnesota GOP Governor Candidate Amends Position on Abortion
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the...
Sports betting remains in limbo as lawmakers finish session
BOSTON – Sunday will be a busy day at the Massachusetts State House. Lawmakers wrap up their formal session at midnight, and there is plenty of work still on the table.Among the high-profile items on the agenda is a sweeping climate and energy bill that Gov. Charlie Baker sent back to lawmakers.A bill to legalize sports betting in the state also remains unresolved.
US News and World Report
Attacks, Finance Issues Color GOP US House Race in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican dustup to determine who tries to flip a Democratic congressional seat in Nashville this fall has hit its final week, awash in attacks, a candidate's campaign finance issues and even a lawsuit over a TV ad. As early voting ends in the Aug....
