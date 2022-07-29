Fans try to figure out the reason for repeated ‘Fantastic Four’ flops

wegotthiscovered.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
wegotthiscovered.com
A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks
Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite sci-fi revived by the pandemic punches above its weight on streaming
2020 was one of the worst years anyone is ever going to experience, with the world being brought to a standstill by the onset of the pandemic. There are very few positives to be drawn from a period when everyone was largely confined to their homes for months on end, but it did lead to a Real Steel sequel series being ordered by Netflix, a turn of events nobody saw coming.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers
Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans point and laugh at blatant post-credit sequel teases that didn’t go anywhere
We may have been conditioned to expect a big budget, effects-driven movie to be designed with sequels in mind, but that doesn’t make it any less egregious when they end on a blatant sequel-teasing note, which often marks the culmination of an incomplete story that’s only being half-told to save the rest for later.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans feel terrible for Leslie Grace after ‘Batgirl’ bites the dust
Batgirl was going to make Leslie Grace’s name in Hollywood. Previously best known for her award-winning music career, Grace impressed in 2021’s In the Heights, and appeared to be on a big upward trajectory when she landed the potentially star-making role of the DCEU’s Barbara Gordon. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans wonder which villains could have won with some minor adjustments
Sometimes we win by the skin of our teeth, and sometimes we lose that way too. Throughout the MCU, plenty of villains have lost; even Thanos, who initially won, eventually lost. Sometimes the hero is overwhelmingly powerful, and sometimes it’s just because a villain slips up that decides the outcome of a battle. Now MCU fans are looking at how things could have changed if some minor changes had occurred.
wegotthiscovered.com
Which Avenger has killed the most people?
We all know that the common narrative is that superheroes never kill. It’s practically in the rule book, right next to the part about wearing your underwear on the outside. But, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, violence and death have been a little bit harder to portray in such black and white terms. For The Avengers, a lot of death has been… well, inevitable.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fans are unleashing their biggest problems with the series ahead of final season
Stranger Things has made a huge impact on popular culture since its arrival in 2016. Season four was a critical and commercial success, having fans on the edge of their seats as the gang finally go to me the big bad of the Upside Down, Vecna. But there are still some things that have left certain audience members scratching their heads.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘John Wick’ director confirms talks with Marvel, but ‘Blade’ was taken
John Wick co-directors David Leitch and Chad Stahelski have plenty of history with Marvel on both an individual and collective basis, so nobody would be surprised if either of them were welcomed back into the fold to take the reins on a project set in Kevin Feige’s cinematic universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ director explains what makes his ‘Predator’ movie stand apart from the rest
It would be a fairly hefty understatement to say the long history of the Predator franchise has been marked by inconsistency, but the early buzz surrounding Dan Trachtenberg’s impending Prey suggests we might finally be getting an action-packed hybrid of sci-fi and horror that lives up to the classic original.
wegotthiscovered.com
Five comic characters who could appear in ‘The Boys’ season 4
We’ve uneasily embraced the idea of superheroes engaging in disturbing violence against those they are expected to — and traditionally do — save from catastrophes. That is, thanks to the highly publicized, mega-hit series The Boys, which has methodically satirized the stereotypical role of superheroes as saviors, showcasing them as wicked, power-hungry monsters willing to go to unfathomable degrees of depravity to get their way. The comics offer even more dreadful depictions, difficult for the faint-hearted to stomach.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ruthless Warner Bros. binned ‘Batgirl’ for tax purposes
Yesterday, Warner Bros. shocked the industry with the last-minute cancellation of Batgirl. The DCEU superhero adventure was to star Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser, see J.K. Simmons return as Commissioner Gordon, with Michael Keaton back in the cape and cowl for the first time in 30 years as Batman. The film was deep into post-production, test screenings had taken place, and everything looked set for it to land later this year on HBO Max.
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘They/Them’ director says ‘Friday the 13th’ reference was a Kevin Bacon coincidence
John Logan has revealed that the Friday the 13th references in They/Them preceded Kevin Bacon’s involvement in the film. For those of you old enough — or fanatical about horror enough — to remember, Bacon appeared in the first Friday the 13th way back in 1980. He plays a counselor at a summer camp and is one of the first to be killed by the then-unidentified assailant. In John Logan’s They/Them, Bacon plays the leader of a camp meant to convert LGBTQ+ attendees. Logan told ComicBook.com that, although the Friday the 13th nods were intentional, Bacon’s casting came long after they were written:
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-awaited sci-fi sequel that splashed the cash saves the past on streaming
10 years after one of the most underwhelming sequels in recent memory, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones finally reunited for Men in Black III, which was a great deal better than a lot of people were expecting it to be. While the first installment still ranks as one of...
wegotthiscovered.com
A huge ‘X-Men’ reference was cut from ‘Ms. Marvel’
Ms. Marvel featured a myriad of well-done and subtle details to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as expanding the world as it went on, but a major X-Men detail was left on the cutting room floor. Recently having its climactic finale, it’s a detail lost from Ms. Marvel’s...
Comments / 0