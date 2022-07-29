Fur Baby Friday: Meet Frannie from Humane Society of Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grove City Coast Guard Veteran and author, Aidaliz Figueroa-Rivera, has published a new children's book. The Brave Little Fish is the story of Angel, a little guppy that doesn't always fit in with the other fish. He is made fun of and taunted by other fish because they think Angel is awkward. Although everything changes for Angel when he finally stands up for himself and shows all the other little fish how brave he really is.

