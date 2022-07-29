Fur Baby Friday: Meet Frannie from Humane Society of Madison County

myfox28columbus.com
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Kitchen of Life bringing entrepreneurship, good nutrition to Columbus teens
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Kitchen of Life is establishing a new program for Columbus-area teenagers this school year. The non-profit is bringing entrepreneurship and good nutrition to Columbus. 80 students from Whitehall took part in the ribbon cutting Tuesday. This unique culinary arts program for teenagers combines the life-enhancing...
myfox28columbus.com
Dean's Charity Steer show happening today at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happening today, the Dean's Charity Steer Shows is set to raise some sterrious money for Central Ohio's Ronald McDonald House. Rick Ricart and Karissa Treadway joined Good Day Columbus live from the Ohio State Fairgrounds to talk about how they're teaming up with ABC 6/FOX 28's Cameron Fontana today to support agriculture and children.
myfox28columbus.com
Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police hope National Night Out encourages residents to partner with them
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant spent time with families at National Night Out Tuesday, other families were grieving the loss of their loved ones who were killed in Monday night's shooting at the Old Landmark Tavern. National Night Out takes place annually across the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Back-to-school essentials perfect for all ages
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Although it may feel like summer just kicked off, before we know it, the first day of school with be here! Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro joins Good Day Columbus to discuss a variety of back-to-school essentials from educational toys and anxiety busters perfect for all ages.
myfox28columbus.com
Experience Columbus highlights several activities happening in Columbus this August
From new rooftop bars and patios to new public art and exhibitions, there’s plenty to see and do in Columbus during the month of August. Here to highlight what’s new and to share tips on how to enjoy the rest of summer, including some free ideas, is Michelle Wilson, Director of Visitor Experience at Experience Columbus.
myfox28columbus.com
Ways to explore the city this summer with Experience Columbus
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As summer winds down, there are still plenty of things happening around Columbus before the kids head back to school. Leah Berger joins Good Day Columbus to share all the fun-filled events Experience Columbus is putting on this month. Dublin Irish Festival this weekend, August...
myfox28columbus.com
Grove City Coast Guard veteran publishes children's book
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grove City Coast Guard Veteran and author, Aidaliz Figueroa-Rivera, has published a new children's book. The Brave Little Fish is the story of Angel, a little guppy that doesn't always fit in with the other fish. He is made fun of and taunted by other fish because they think Angel is awkward. Although everything changes for Angel when he finally stands up for himself and shows all the other little fish how brave he really is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Missing girls last seen in southwest Columbus found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: The Columbus Division of Police said two girls missing from southwest Columbus on Monday have been found. According to police, Cecilia Montgomery, 9, and Miracle Montgomery, 11, returned to their home around 11 p.m. The missing girls were first reported missing Monday after they...
myfox28columbus.com
Peletonia's 14th annual Ride Weekend just days away
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the cycling ride that brings together thousands of riders-- all pedaling to end cancer. Peletonia CEO Doug Ulman joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the non-profit's mission and it's 14th annual Ride Weekend kicking off on August 5th through the 7th. Pelotonia hosts...
myfox28columbus.com
Taco Bell bringing back its Mexican Pizza...again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taco Bell's popular Mexican Pizza is making another return. Following a three-month absence from menus, the chain announced the Mexican Pizza is returning permanently on September 15. In May, the menu item returned two years after it was removed from Taco Bell's selection. Demand was...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus to celebrate National Night Out
Columbus (WSYX) — Columbus is set to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. Law enforcement agencies take part in this campaign every year, which promotes police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer. This annual community-building event provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
myfox28columbus.com
Clark County, law enforcement communities honor life of Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Loved ones and coworkers said goodbye today to Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Pastor Darryl May opened the funeral at noon Monday at First Christian Church in Springfield. He spoke about how Yates was so kind and gentle. "It's tough for all of us, it's...
myfox28columbus.com
'Operation Wheels Down' hits Columbus streets for third time this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of people are now facing traffic charges after Columbus-area law enforcement continues a campaign to stop reckless driving. "It's an ear hazard, it's really an ear hazard," 'Smokin' Joe Walker, a former Columbus boxer, said,. Walker said he's been dealing with chaotic traffic involving...
myfox28columbus.com
Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS planning more gun searches, exploring formation of police department
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state’s largest school district is preparing for classes to begin Aug. 24, with an eye on safety as its top priority. Columbus City Schools organized its first Safety Summit at East High School on Tuesday. Principals, safety specialists and other staff participated in the interactive training.
NBC4 Columbus
Rocky won’t stop fighting for a loving home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rocky is a 1-year-old Siberian husky mix who has had a string of unfortunate circumstances. He was adopted when he was a puppy and then returned to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center when the family moved to a home that no longer accepted animals. Rocky was adopted again, and then the exact situation happened again.
myfox28columbus.com
Select Shell gas stations donating to Columbus charity per gallon pumped
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customers can give back to charity at no extra cost, all by pumping gas. The Gilligan Company and Shell USA are donating 1 cent per gallon pumped at three Columbus gas stations (part of over 6,500 Shell locations nationwide) to The 2nd & 7 Foundation.
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohioans help with relief efforts in Kentucky following deadly flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least 30 people have died in Eastern Kentucky following unprecedented flooding last week. Dozens of people from Central Ohio traveled down to lend a helping hand, including workers from AEP Ohio. "You usually don’t see floods quite this bad, houses being completely moved to...
Comments / 0