WATCH: Change of command at MacDill Air Force Base
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Before an audience of Airmen, Col. Adam D. Bingham assumed command of the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base on Friday.
The change-of-command ceremony took place at 9 a.m.
You can watch the event in the video player above.
This story is being updated.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0