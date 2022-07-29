ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Video: Food chucked to the ground in Charlotte DoorDash delivery

By Ciara Lankford, Annie Szatkowski
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Zero stars for customer service! A delivery driver was caught on camera throwing an order of food into the street.

Queen City News spoke with the person who placed the order about what exactly happened. Scarlett Castillo said she ordered some burgers and a salad from two different restaurants on Tuesday but never got to eat them because her DoorDash driver literally chucked her food into the street.

Doorbell video obtained by QCN shows the incident from north Charlotte. In the video, you can see a man and woman in a white pickup truck stop in front of the driveway and toss two bags out of the car.

The man can be heard shouting an expletive before driving off.

The woman who ordered the food said she has no idea why the drivers reacted that way. She contacted DoorDash and they gave her a full refund after seeing the video, so she’s happy everything got sorted out. She tells QCN she was just confused and really taken aback.

She said she’ll still order through DoorDash but she’ll go pick up her food instead of having it delivered.

A DoorDash spokesperson watched the video and told QCN they consider this behavior unacceptable and falls short of their high expectations. They directed QCN to their deactivation policy, saying drivers need to maintain a certain customer rating and completion rate to remain eligible.

If they fall below a 4.2 rating or 80 percent completion rate, the accounts get deactivated.

