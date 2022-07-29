ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

KCEN

2 buildings destroyed in Falls County Bulldog Fire

MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated earlier Tuesday because of a nearly 100-acre fire that was burning in Falls County, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, sparked near Highway 6 and...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
KILLEEN, TX
State
Texas State
County
Bell County, TX
Belton, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Stafford, TX
City
Belton, TX
Bell County, TX
Government
KLST/KSAN

Several crews respond to Bald Knob Road fire in Gatesville

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire crews responded over the weekend to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road in Gatesville. The Gatesville, Levita and Flat Fire Departments were dispatched at approximately 4:22 p.m. Saturday to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road. As units arrived, heavy fire conditions were encountered – as the […]
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified

WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
WOODWAY, TX
fox44news.com

One person dead in three-vehicle accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A crash in Temple involves three vehicles and results in one person dead. Temple Police officers and Texas Highway Patrol responded to northbound Interstate 35, near Midway Drive, around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The initial investigation revealed one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle and an 18-wheeler traveling on northbound I-35, near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership, when the crash occurred.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Early morning accident on I-35 leaves one person dead in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — One person was killed when three vehicles collided on northbound I-35 Tuesday morning, according to Temple police. The crash involved two cars and an 18-wheeler near Midway Dr. around 5 a.m. Police said a male in one of the cars died. The other people involved were...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list

KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Dog Ridge Fire: An estimated 250 acres burn in Belton

BELTON, Texas — New reports say the Dog Ridge Fire has now slowed. It is estimated that 230 acres have burned down, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire is located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department...
BELTON, TX

