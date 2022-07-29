www.conchovalleyhomepage.com
2 buildings destroyed in Falls County Bulldog Fire
MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated earlier Tuesday because of a nearly 100-acre fire that was burning in Falls County, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, sparked near Highway 6 and...
Multiple agencies responding to large brush fire in Falls County
Multiple agencies including the Waco Fire Department are responding to a large brush fire in Falls County. At this time the size of the fire is unknown and it is zero percent contained.
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
Several crews respond to Bald Knob Road fire in Gatesville
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire crews responded over the weekend to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road in Gatesville. The Gatesville, Levita and Flat Fire Departments were dispatched at approximately 4:22 p.m. Saturday to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road. As units arrived, heavy fire conditions were encountered – as the […]
City of Killeen reopens spray pad at discounted rate for residents
The city of Killeen has reopened the Junior Service League Killeen Spray Pad for the summer at a discounted rate after closing it on Friday and again on Monday.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Fire causes some evacuations near Southeast Marlin
Authorities said there are a lot of grassland in the area, so they are being cautious. Credit: Rocky Bridges.
Overnight fire destroys Waco 'Southern Soul Food' restaurant
A structure fire took place late Monday night destroying a local restaurant that opened during the pandemic.
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
fox44news.com
One person dead in three-vehicle accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A crash in Temple involves three vehicles and results in one person dead. Temple Police officers and Texas Highway Patrol responded to northbound Interstate 35, near Midway Drive, around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The initial investigation revealed one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle and an 18-wheeler traveling on northbound I-35, near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership, when the crash occurred.
fox44news.com
Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants for misdemeanors
The City of Killeen has outstanding arrest warrants for more than 4000 people. Judge Kris Krishna wants to give people a chance to get those taken care of now.
KWTX
Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
Early morning accident on I-35 leaves one person dead in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — One person was killed when three vehicles collided on northbound I-35 Tuesday morning, according to Temple police. The crash involved two cars and an 18-wheeler near Midway Dr. around 5 a.m. Police said a male in one of the cars died. The other people involved were...
One dead after three-vehicle crash on I-35 in Temple: Police
A three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead, Temple police said.
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list
KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
Multiple agencies fighting brush fire south of I-14 in Bell County
Multiple agencies are fighting the Dog Ridge brush fire south of I-14 and west of FM 1670 in Bell County. It is listed as zero percent contained and is 375 acres in size.
Dog Ridge Fire: An estimated 250 acres burn in Belton
BELTON, Texas — New reports say the Dog Ridge Fire has now slowed. It is estimated that 230 acres have burned down, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire is located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department...
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
dailytrib.com
Couple arrested for stealing Burnet County infants’ IDs accused of espionage
The identities of two Burnet County infants who died in 1967 and 1968 were stolen and used for 30 years by two people recently arrested in Hawaii and charged with four felonies and potentially espionage. Charges were filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and sealed by order of the court until July 21.
