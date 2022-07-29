Chesterfield moves toward subsidies for $2.5B in projects

www.ksdk.com
Related
Buyer gets result for refund on land tax sales from the City of St. Louis
The City of St. Louis holds land tax sales at the Civil Courts building downtown where properties are up for sale due to owners not paying property taxes for four years.
Centene terminates remainder of $775M expansion deal, as Clayton looks to revoke subsidies
CLAYTON, Mo. — Clayton officials are considering next steps after health care giant Centene (NYSE: CNC) officially terminated the remainder of its deal to expand its headquarters in the city, foregoing future tax breaks that required the construction of a public auditorium. Centene notified the city in a July...
missouribusinessalert.com
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis voters pass propositions increasing school funding, fines for illegal dumping
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis voters passed a pair of propositions Tuesday to increase funding for public schools and increase the fines for people caught illegally dumping. Proposition S and Proposition F both passed in the City of St. Louis with more than 80% of the vote Tuesday. Prop...
kjluradio.com
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
City is said to seek more than two-thirds of $513M Rams settlement
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is seeking more than two-thirds of the $513 million Rams settlement, according to people familiar with the matter. The people said the city, St. Louis County and the entity that owns the Dome at America's Center, the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, last week met on the matter, but came to no agreement on how to split the funds.
Red Cross opens multi-agency resource centers across St. Louis area
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The cleanup continues from the historic rainfall that hit our community last week. Many people are still struggling, some even unable to sleep in their own homes. The Red Cross opened the first of many multi-agency resource centers (MARCs) on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Element Church...
$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
myleaderpaper.com
‘Redbird’ project rezoning approved
The Crystal City Council has rezoned three more parcels of land for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. The council voted unanimously Monday night, July 25, to rezone an 8.34-acre parcel, a 9.91-acre parcel and a .029-acre parcel, all owned by developer Larry Goodwin. Those parcels had been zoned either M-1 light industrial or C-2 general commercial and were rezoned to an M-2 industrial zoning district.
Kummer removed from September St. Louis Board of Aldermen election
ST. LOUIS — One candidate will not appear on the September special election ballot for President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman. Mark Kummer lost a lawsuit challenging his residency Monday. "Mark Kummer does not meet the qualifications for the office of President of the Board of Alderman,"...
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
East St. Louis leaders hold press conference to discuss relief efforts, flood causes
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis leaders and residents returned to City Hall Tuesday, a week after it was used as a shelter for residents affected by flooding and historic rainfall. Mayor Robert Eastern III stood united with regional leaders, first responders, and relief agencies to discuss...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro using data from Zillow.
Non-emergency lines restored for most police departments around St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and multiple other police departments in the St. Louis area were without their non-emergency lines Tuesday night. Some departments reported that service was restored later Tuesday night. According to posts from the departments on Facebook and Twitter, the...
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
myleaderpaper.com
P&Z OKs request that would allow new convenience store
Does the Arnold-Imperial area need another gasoline station and convenience store?. Home Service Oil Co. of Barnhart, which owns a chain of such businesses under several brands, is betting it does. The company is seeking a rezoning from residential to commercial for a 5.62-acre lot on the southwest corner of...
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 cans of drinking water to St. Louis areas impacted by flooding
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis staple is stepping up to help those affected by recent flooding. Anheuser-Busch has delivered more than 50,000 cans of drinking water to the American Red Cross, to help St. Louis communities affected by the flooding. The water comes from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0