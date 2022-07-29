ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield moves toward subsidies for $2.5B in projects

 4 days ago
www.ksdk.com

missouribusinessalert.com

Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs

As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

New area code announced for 314 region

A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

City is said to seek more than two-thirds of $513M Rams settlement

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is seeking more than two-thirds of the $513 million Rams settlement, according to people familiar with the matter. The people said the city, St. Louis County and the entity that owns the Dome at America's Center, the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, last week met on the matter, but came to no agreement on how to split the funds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
CLAYTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

‘Redbird’ project rezoning approved

The Crystal City Council has rezoned three more parcels of land for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. The council voted unanimously Monday night, July 25, to rezone an 8.34-acre parcel, a 9.91-acre parcel and a .029-acre parcel, all owned by developer Larry Goodwin. Those parcels had been zoned either M-1 light industrial or C-2 general commercial and were rezoned to an M-2 industrial zoning district.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

P&Z OKs request that would allow new convenience store

Does the Arnold-Imperial area need another gasoline station and convenience store?. Home Service Oil Co. of Barnhart, which owns a chain of such businesses under several brands, is betting it does. The company is seeking a rezoning from residential to commercial for a 5.62-acre lot on the southwest corner of...
IMPERIAL, MO
